Texas Football: Several notable changes to the depth chart ahead of Kansas game

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made a few notable changes to the depth chart ahead of the Kansas game on Nov. 13.

With starting wide receiver Joshua Moore no longer with the team, that particular position group was expected to look a bit different moving forward. Marcus Washington slides in as the No. 2 receiver, while Kelvontay Dixon jumps into a starting role. Slot receiver Kai Money makes an appearance on the depth chart as the backup to Washington this week.

For the first time this season, there is also an ‘or’ listed between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card at the quarterback position. Sarkisian noted in his weekly press conference that he does not expect to name a starting quarterback for the Kansas matchup until Thursday.

Ben Ballard, rather than Charles Wright, is listed as the No. 3 quarterback this week.

We have our first ORterback of the season on the Texas depth chart for Kansas. pic.twitter.com/yaHaf3xDhN — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 9, 2021

From an injury standpoint, Alfred Collins, DeMarvion Overshown and Bijan Robinson are each listed as the starters at their respective positions. It remains to be seen whether they will be available for this matchup. The trio will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

