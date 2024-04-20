Texas football set for 11 a.m. kick against Michigan

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy holds the national championship trophy after the Wolverines beat Washington in the 2023 title game. Michigan will host Texas Sept. 7 at 11 a.m., Fox Sports announced Saturday.

Texas will kick off its anticipated week-two matchup with defending national champion Michigan on Sept. 7 at 11 a.m., Fox Sports announced Saturday. The network will also broadcast its two-hour Big Noon Kickoff pregame show live from Ann Arbor, Mich.

The game brings together two of the winningest programs in NCAA history with Michigan ranking first in all-time wins with 1,004 while Texas ranks fourth with 948.

The only meeting between the two schools came in the 2005 Rose Bowl following the 2004 season when Texas prevailed, 38-37, on Dusty Mangum's 37-yard field goal as time expired. Quarterback Vince Young accounted for 372 yards of offense and five touchdowns.

Texas opens its season Aug. 31 at home against Colorado State.

