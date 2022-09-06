Texas Football: Series history with Alabama

The Texas Longhorns are welcoming the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide to Austin for a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday.

The two historic programs have met nine times total, with Alabama victorious in only one of the meetings. However, their lone win was on the biggest stage in the 2010 BCS National Championship.

Texas dominates the series overall, winning seven of the matchups. There was one tie between the Longhorns and Crimson Tide back in 1960, where the game concluded with a score of 3-3.

Alabama is the heavy favorite heading into this upcoming Week 2 matchup, but anything can happen in college football. Last season we witnessed unranked Texas A&M pull off the upset against Alabama 41-38 on a last-play field goal.

To get ready for the game of the week, let’s take a look back at the Texas/Alabama series and the outcome of each meeting.

Nov. 19, 1902: Texas 10, Alabama 0

Nov. 13, 1915: Texas 20, Alabama 0

Oct. 28, 1922: Texas 19, Alabama 10

Jan. 1, 1948: Texas 27, Alabama 7 (Sugar Bowl)

Dec. 17, 1960: Texas 3, Alabama 3 (Bluebonnet Bowl)

Jan. 1, 1965: Texas 21, Alabama 17 (Orange Bowl)

Jan. 1, 1973: Texas 17, Alabama 13 (Cotton Bowl)

Jan. 1, 1982: Texas 14, Alabama 12 (Cotton Bowl)

Jan. 7, 2010: Alabama 37, Texas 21 (BCS Championship)

