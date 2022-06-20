Texas’ football season rests on offensive line coach Kyle Flood

Kyle Flood is the most important coach in Austin this season. He is tasked with rebuilding an offensive line unit that has struggled for the better part of fifteen years.

Last season, Steve Sarkisian frequently had to scheme up a pocket for Casey Thompson. Watch the offensive line on this staple play against Oklahoma from the 2021 season for example.

Texas’ fun lasted for just a half as the Sooners’ defense quickly adjusted. Now it’s up to Flood to build a line that can thrive without gimmicks.

The veteran coach, whose line won the Joe Moore Award for the nation’s top offensive line in 2020, can make the biggest impact on the Longhorns this season. Slight improvement at offensive line could elevate the offense from good to elite.

One would assume Flood welcomes the challenge of bringing five-star recruits Devon Campbell and Kelvin Banks up to speed. Incoming freshman Cameron Williams figures to compete at the right tackle position, while early enrollee Cole Hutson had a strong showing in spring.

The influx of talent paired with Flood’s track record shifts the focus to how much the offensive line can improve. If they provide a clean pocket, Texas could be very good this season.

