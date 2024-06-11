Texas football schedule 2024: SEC kickoff times announced, few matchups still TBD

The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff times for Texas football's 2024-2025 schedule on Tuesday, though a few games still remain up in the air.

Their season opener vs. Colorado State will start at 2:30 p.m. Following that, their marquee matchup vs. Michigan on Sept. 7 is slated for an 11 a.m. start time. The Longhorns' games vs. Mississippi State and Vanderbilt are slated for an afternoon slot, while Georgia, Texas A&M and Kentucky are all flex games.

2024 kickoff times and game time windows have been announced 🤘@TexasLonghorns x @SEC pic.twitter.com/1Xn0MWlsfG — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) June 11, 2024

How many football teams are currently in the SEC?

Texas and Oklahoma are making their long-awaited debuts in the SEC next season, bringing the total number of schools up to 16. Both programs are coming off of successful farewell seasons in the Big 12, with Texas recording a 12-2 record and making the College Football Playoff and Oklahoma nearly claiming the Big 12 Title with a 10-3 record.

More: Texas' 2024 football schedule analysis: Both Michigan AND Georgia? OK, bring it on

Texas has had even more success outside of football. Their strong showings in all sports from 2023-2024 earned them the Learfield Directors Cup, an award given to the nation's premier sports program.

The Longhorns' 2025 schedule was also released recently. They will host Arkansas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. Arkansas last visited Austin in 2008 and A&M hasn't been to Royal-Memorial Stadium since 2010.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football schedule 2024: SEC kickoff times announced