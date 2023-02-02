Texas Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Texas football schedule 2023: Who do the Longhorns miss on the Big 12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Texas Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Sept 2 Rice

Sept 9 at Alabama

Sept 16 Wyoming

Sept 23 at Baylor

Sept 30 Kansas

Oct 7 Oklahoma (in Dallas)

Oct 14 OPEN DATE

Oct 21 at Houston

Oct 28 BYU

Nov 4 Kansas State

Nov 11 at TCU

Nov 18 at Iowa State

Nov 24 Texas Tech

Texas Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Longhorns miss from the Big 12 slate?

Considering the Longhorns are leaving soon for the SEC, it might have been nice to mostly miss the new Big 12 teams on the schedule. For the most part, that happened.

They have to play Houston and BYU, but they miss both Cincinnati and UCF. Considering BYU is coming to Austin – and there’s no dangerous trip to Provo – that’s not a bad thing.

West Virginia and Texas don’t exactly have a rich history, so that’s not all that bad a miss from the slate nostalgia-wise. Missing Oklahoma State, though, isn’t fun, but it’s a good break considering …

Texas Football Schedule What Really Matters

There might be two road games in a row late in the year – at TCU and Iowa State – and considering the Oklahoma game is in Dallas, there are just six home games. That’s not a lot for a program of this caliber, but there’s one big plus.

Texas doesn’t leave Texas all that often.

Going to Houston isn’t exactly a killer road trip, and Baylor and TCU keep the team in the state – that always matters with this fan base. There’s a road game at Iowa State to go along with that date with Bama – that’s it for the games outside of the state.

Texas Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

At Alabama. For a Texas team that has the talent to possibly do what TCU pulled off, that’s a killer of a road trip considering how manageable the rest of the schedule is.

11-2 with a Big 12 Championship almost certainly doesn’t get it done in a four-team College Football Playoff era, so realistically, Texas probably has to be perfect outside of that trip to Tuscaloosa.

Going to TCU is dangerous, and Oklahoma is always going to be a concern even after last year’s debacle, but that’s about it. Yeah, it really might be possible to run the table outside of the Bama game, but if the Longhorns can pull that off … look out.

