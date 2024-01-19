Texas football’s rise is a product of a perfect storm and perfect hire

There’s a national title contender in Austin, Texas. The Texas football program has vaulted itself to the top of college football as it approaches 2024.

Several circumstances have gone right for the Longhorns, and they all converged at just the right time. The first was a perfect hire, and what followed was a confluence of events that has put the team at a significant advantage.

Texas’ good fortune began when it hired head coach Steve Sarkisian. The former Alabama offensive coordinator and USC head coach proved himself one of the brightest football minds at the college level.

Unlike his two predecessors at Texas, Sarkisian hired the best assistant coaching staff money could buy. From there, the Longhorns began developing players to a level the program hasn’t seen in several seasons.

Making the right hire was significant, but other factors have gone in Texas’ favor since the hire. The Longhorns are a more potent recruiting powerhouse than they used to be for a few reasons. The program hired one of the best recruiting and developmental staffs in the country, bolstered its presence through NIL, capitalized on an exciting offense in recruiting and has now made the College Football Playoff.

Now Texas is the hot name in the transfer portal. The Longhorns aren’t above rewarding players generous NIL deals while some programs almost arrogantly withhold such deals. In Austin, as will be evident by the upcoming NFL draft, you can get developed better and still make money off of your name, image and likeness while in college.

We have seen Texas recruit well, but we haven’t seen anything like what the team is doing in the portal right now. Sarkisian and company have added six proven starter-caliber players in Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond, Houston receiver Matthew Golden, UTSA edge Trey Moore, Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba, Oregon State receiver Silas Golden and Alabama tight end Amari Niblack.

The team has also added high upside Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire. It is on the verge of potentially adding elite Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.

Some made much of the Longhorns’ departing players. Of the four 2023 playoff teams, Texas is in by far the best spot. The Longhorns are set to return 14 starters from last season, and add at least six more Power Five caliber starters in the portal when all is said and done.

No other College Football Playoff participant from the 2023 season is set to return more than seven starters. That includes the national title winning Michigan Wolverines who Texas is scheduled to face in Week 2 next season.

Alabama loses legendary head coach Nick Saban leaving a seeming void atop the SEC opposite Georgia. Michigan could also lose its own head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL.

As for Texas, the Longhorns seem most focused on winning it all in 2024. They return statistically one of the ten best quarterbacks in college football with Quinn Ewers. He will play behind a line that returns four 2023 starters and another starter from a season before.

There are several circumstances converging into a perfect storm for Texas to compete for a title next season. Sarkisian and company will look to increase the likelihood of a title run with continued success over the offseason.

Returning starters (as of today) from last year's CFP teams. Texas: 14

Alabama: 7

Michigan: 6

Washington: 3 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire