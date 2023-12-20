Texas football restocks secondary thanks to nation's No. 3 class after early signing day

For Texas, Wednesday's early signing day started at 7 a.m. That's when the football program announced that four-star running back prospect Jerrick Gibson had submitted his paperwork and was officially a Longhorn.

Throughout the rest of the day, Texas added to its haul. The third announced signee was the lone quarterback of the class, Houston Cypress-Fairbanks' Trey Owens. Talented linebacker/edge rusher Colin Simmons from Duncanville became a Longhorn at 7:46. The signing of Brandon Baker, a five-star offensive tackle out of California, was announced a little after nine. Ryan Wingo made Texas fans sweat a little, but the five-star receiver from St. Louis signed around lunchtime.

The Longhorns did lose one commit on Wednesday when four-star athlete Aeryn Hampton was flipped by Alabama. It was actually Hampton's second decommitment from Texas; he had backed off his original pledge in November 2022 only to recommit this July.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has the nation's No. 3-ranked recruiting class coming out of early signing day on Wednesday. The Longhorns signed 21 prospects. National signing day is Feb. 7.

But despite Hampton's second second thoughts, Texas still fared quite well as the early signing period got underway. According to the 247Sports' composite rankings, Texas' class is No. 3 in the country after Wednesday. Four of the 21 signees — Wingo, Simmons, Baker and safety Xavier Filsaime — are five-star prospects.

"I've never heard a coach get up and not be excited about his signing class, but I am excited about this class," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "I think there's a lot of depth to it. I think there's a lot of versatility to this class."

Sarkisian said he was pleased with the defensive linemen inked by Texas. He teased that UT may not be done with recruiting receivers even though the Longhorns signed three prep prospects and a transfer. But it may be the secondary that benefits the most from the work the Longhorns did on signing day.

Santana Wilson practices with his teammates at the Desert Mountain High football field in Scottsdale on May 3, 2023.

Defensive backs: a position of need for Texas

So far this season, 10 players have started in the secondary for a team that ranks 94th nationally with the 240.8 passing yards it's allowing per game. Safety Jalen Catalon (four starts) has entered the transfer portal and won't be back in 2024. Veteran defensive backs Jahdae Barron (11 starts), Ryan Watts (10), Jerrin Thompson (10) and Kitan Crawford (three) all have eligibility left thanks to the COVID-19 exemption year, but all four also participated in UT's Senior Day ceremony before the regular-season finale.

Enter the Class of 2024?

Two days after he flipped his commitment from Florida, Filsaime was officially welcomed into the program. The Longhorns also signed cornerbacks Kobe Black, Wardell Mack, Jordon Johnson-Rubell and Santana Wilson, whose father, Adrian, was a five-time Pro Bowl safety in the NFL.

"With some of the attrition that we got at the safety position and at corner through the portal, we really had to fulfill some of those spots and we were able to do that," Sarkisian said of a group of signees that he also described as versatile. "Coach (Terry) Joseph, coach (Blake) Gideon did a nice job identifying some of those guys and then finishing the job and getting them on board today."

Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian sings "The Eyes of Texas" with the team after the Longhorns' game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

What the Longhorns are getting in the secondary

While going over UT's signees, Sarkisian said that Filsaime was "born to be a DB" and Mack was a "football junkie." Sarkisian described Johnson-Rubell as both versatile and physical. The coach told reporters that Wilson has "got the genetics with the length, the skill set to play corner." And Black, Sarkisian said, is a player who could play cornerback, safety or the Star position.

Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) tackles Notre Dame receiver Chris Tyree (4) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, November 4, 2023.

On Wednesday, Texas also added former Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba as a transfer. He started 31 times over three seasons for the Tigers.

Mukuba is an Austin native. He starred at LBJ High under Jahmal Fenner, who is now UT's director of high school relations.

"We're getting a player who has for three years been a frontline starter at Clemson and has been playing football at a high level for a very good program," Sarkisian said. "We're losing some veteran players in that secondary, especially at that safety position. To add a guy who has that much experience and has played in big games and in big moments, I think will be a really good calming effect for us."

Texas announced that 17 of its 21 signees would enroll early. And both Mukuba and Matthew Golden, a receiver transferring from Houston, will be available for spring drills.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football team adds six new defensive backs on signing day