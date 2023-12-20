Texas football recruiting class: Longhorns promote 2024 signees with hometown billboards

Texas football's 2024 recruiting class is elite thus far, ranking fourth nationally in team rankings per 247Sports' Composite rankings. And with that feat, the Longhorns are stepping up their marketing game.

On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Texas displayed multiple billboards of its various signees in their respective hometowns. Among those was four-star quarterback signee Trey Owens, whose billboard was placed in Brookshire, and four-star offensive lineman Daniel Cruz, who has a billboard in Arlington.

Fellow four-star defensive back signee Jordon Johnson-Rubell also has a billboard in Lakeside, among other Longhorns signees.

Coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 3 Texas (12-1, 8-1 Big 12) are set to play No. 2 Washington (13-0, 9-0 Pac-12) in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Capitalizing on their strong season, the Longhorns signed four five-star recruits and 14 four-star recruits.

Texas football recruiting class 2024

The Longhorns signed all 21 of their commitments on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday.

5-star linebacker Colin Simmons

5-star receiver Ryan Wingo

5-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker

5-star safety Xavier Filsaime

4-star cornerback Kobe Black

4-star running back Jerrick Gibson

4-star athlete Wardell Mack

4-star Jordon Johnson-Rubell

4-star offensive lineman Daniel Cruz

4-star cornerback Santana Wilson

4-star defensive lineman D'antre Robinson

4-star receiver Parker Livingstone

4-star edge rusher Zina Umeozulu

4-star receiver Freddie Dubose

4-star tight end Jordan Washington

4-star quarterback Trey Owens

4-star offensive lineman Nate Kibble

3-star defensive lineman Alex January

3-star defensive lineman Melvin Hills

3-star punter Michael Kern

