Texas Football Recruiting: 2024 class commitment tracker

Although there’s still several months to go until national signing day, Texas’ 2024 recruiting class is shaping up nicely.

At this point, the Longhorns are focusing on quality over quantity as its 2024 class consists of just four commitments. Texas currently owns the No. 63 class in the country, but there’s plenty of time left to skyrocket into the top-10 when it’s all said and done.

Texas’ latest commitment was from four-star cornerback Santana Wilson, the son of former NFL star defensive back Adrian Wilson. He ranks as the second-highest rated player in the class behind four-star athlete Hunter Moddon.

The Longhorns 2024 class also consists of the No. 1 punter in the country and a rising quarterback out of Houston.

Here is an updated look at the recruiting tracker for Texas’ 2024 class.

Editor’s Note: Last updated on June 17, 2023

Four-star ATH Hunter Moddon

No. 6 athlete in the country (247Sports)

No. 18 overall prospect in Texas

Houston, Texas native (Clear Lake)

Four-star CB Santana Wilson

No. 35 cornerback in the country (247Sports)

No. 8 overall prospect in Arizona

Scottsdale, Arizona native (Desert Mountain)

Three-star QB Trey Owens

No. 28 cornerback in the country (247Sports)

No. 72 overall prospect in Texas

Cypress, Texas native (Cy-Fair)

Three-star punter Michael Kern

No. 1 punter in the country (247Sports)

No. 236 overall prospect in Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida native (St. Thomas Aquinas)

