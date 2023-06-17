Texas Football Recruiting: 2024 class commitment tracker
Although there’s still several months to go until national signing day, Texas’ 2024 recruiting class is shaping up nicely.
At this point, the Longhorns are focusing on quality over quantity as its 2024 class consists of just four commitments. Texas currently owns the No. 63 class in the country, but there’s plenty of time left to skyrocket into the top-10 when it’s all said and done.
Texas’ latest commitment was from four-star cornerback Santana Wilson, the son of former NFL star defensive back Adrian Wilson. He ranks as the second-highest rated player in the class behind four-star athlete Hunter Moddon.
The Longhorns 2024 class also consists of the No. 1 punter in the country and a rising quarterback out of Houston.
Here is an updated look at the recruiting tracker for Texas’ 2024 class.
Editor’s Note: Last updated on June 17, 2023
Four-star ATH Hunter Moddon
#AGTG It’s OFFICIAL 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/5b9sZy1xEJ
— Hunter Moddon (@HunterModdon) September 2, 2022
No. 6 athlete in the country (247Sports)
No. 18 overall prospect in Texas
Houston, Texas native (Clear Lake)
Four-star CB Santana Wilson
Texas let’s ride. 🤘🏽@Hayesfawcett3 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/kHSaNgG0Cm
— Adrian Santana Wilson 4⭐️✞ (@_SantanaW24) June 17, 2023
No. 35 cornerback in the country (247Sports)
No. 8 overall prospect in Arizona
Scottsdale, Arizona native (Desert Mountain)
Three-star QB Trey Owens
Alexa play,”The Eyes of Texas”#HookEm @milwee4 @CoachSark @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/G0wVWFxmPs
— Trey Owens (@Htx_Owens) January 11, 2023
No. 28 cornerback in the country (247Sports)
No. 72 overall prospect in Texas
Cypress, Texas native (Cy-Fair)
Three-star punter Michael Kern
Committed! #Hookem @TexasFootball @CoachSark @CoachJeffBanks @CoachJCros @CoachHarriott @STA_Football pic.twitter.com/ZhVfW26bzP
— Michael Kern (@Michael_Kern05) May 2, 2023
No. 1 punter in the country (247Sports)
No. 236 overall prospect in Florida
Fort Lauderdale, Florida native (St. Thomas Aquinas)