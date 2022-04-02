Texas Football Recruiting: 2023 class commitment tracker

Moments after Steve Sarkisian took over as head coach, recruiting seemed to be revitalized for the Texas football program.

Sarkisian’s first full recruiting cycle at Texas concluded with the No. 5 class in the country, and he added several of the highest rated players in the transfer portal on top of that.

Keeping the momentum flowing into the 2023 cycle will be important for the future of the program. The mass exodus from Tom Herman’s 2019 recruiting class seemingly set Texas back a few years, and the Longhorns clearly lacked leadership and experience last season due to it.

While there are only three members of Texas’ 2023 class at this time, the Longhorns are in the mix for several of the top prospects in the country such as five-star quarterback Arch Manning and five-star running back Rueben Owens.

Here is the recruiting tracker for Texas’ pivotal 2023 class.

Editor’s Note: Last updated on April 2, 2022

Four-star safety Jamel Johnson

Commitment date: Nov. 4, 2021

Hometown Arlington, TX Projected Position S Height 6-1 Weight 175

Four-star defensive lineman Dylan Spencer

Commitment date: March 15, 2022

Story continues

Hometown Houston, TX Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 240

Three-star linebacker S'Maje Burrell

Commitment date: April 2, 2022

Hometown Fort Worth, TX Projected Position LB Height 6-0 Weight 215

