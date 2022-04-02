Texas Football Recruiting: 2023 class commitment tracker
- Steve SarkisianAmerican football player and coach
Moments after Steve Sarkisian took over as head coach, recruiting seemed to be revitalized for the Texas football program.
Sarkisian’s first full recruiting cycle at Texas concluded with the No. 5 class in the country, and he added several of the highest rated players in the transfer portal on top of that.
Keeping the momentum flowing into the 2023 cycle will be important for the future of the program. The mass exodus from Tom Herman’s 2019 recruiting class seemingly set Texas back a few years, and the Longhorns clearly lacked leadership and experience last season due to it.
While there are only three members of Texas’ 2023 class at this time, the Longhorns are in the mix for several of the top prospects in the country such as five-star quarterback Arch Manning and five-star running back Rueben Owens.
Here is the recruiting tracker for Texas’ pivotal 2023 class.
Editor’s Note: Last updated on April 2, 2022
Four-star safety Jamel Johnson
BOOM! #Texas lands commitment from four-star DB Jamel Johnson. https://t.co/gMYsyAgZ4d pic.twitter.com/GX6jDZW0d6
— Horns247 (@Horns247) November 4, 2021
Commitment date: Nov. 4, 2021
Hometown
Arlington, TX
Projected Position
S
Height
6-1
Weight
175
Four-star defensive lineman Dylan Spencer
I’m 112% committed to the university of Texas @CoachSark @B6Harris @CoachBoUT pic.twitter.com/QkWLHU5nxi
— Dylan Spencer (@Trilldyl8) March 15, 2022
Commitment date: March 15, 2022
Hometown
Houston, TX
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4
Weight
240
Three-star linebacker S'Maje Burrell
Committed !! Horns uppp !! 🤘🏾🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/uSS9MPrqJ6
— S’Maje D’One Burrell (@Smaje18) April 2, 2022
Commitment date: April 2, 2022
Hometown
Fort Worth, TX
Projected Position
LB
Height
6-0
Weight
215
