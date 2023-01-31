Texas Football: Record prediction 1.0 with game-by-game analysis

The Big 12 schedule has finally arrived. In a surprising turn of events, the schedule favors the Texas football program.

The Longhorns will have to travel to Houston to face the Cougars. Though few Texas fans look forward to that road trip, one would imagine Houston’s new stadium can better accommodate fans than its last one.

The schedule isn’t as kind to other Big 12 teams. Most notably, the Big 12 and National runner-up TCU Horned Frogs. They face five of my top seven Big 12 championship competitors in all of their last five games.

The Big 12 gave the Oklahoma Sooners a tough ending to the season. The schedule sees Oklahoma traveling to Provo to face the BYU Cougars. Then they close the season with TCU at home on a short week.

Here’s a look at how the season could play out for my early conference title favorite, the Texas Longhorns.

Rice Owls

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Texas opens the season with the Rice Owls. Rice made a bowl game last year, but ultimately fell to Frank Gore Jr and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, 38-24. Gore ran for 329 yards, an NCAA bowl record. Texas should have little trouble with Rice.

Texas 52, Rice 9

Record: 1-0

at Alabama Crimson Tide

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re looking for a bold prediction, you’ve come to the right place. Texas nearly beat Alabama behind a strong start from Quinn Ewers and defensive dominance. Ewers left the game after two drives, completing 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards. Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington got open and made plays last season. The emergence of AD Mitchell and Isaiah Neyor could give Alabama even more problems. Ewers plays well and Alabama loses without Bryce Young to bail itself out of trouble.

Texas 37, Alabama 30

Record: 2-0

Wyoming Cowboys

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Neyor reunites on the football field with his former team, the Wyoming Cowboys. Wyoming was sneaky good last season finishing second to Boise State in the Mountain West with a 7-6 record. Wyoming lost its bowl game to Ohio, 30-27. So while they were a good team relative to their schedule, Texas shouldn’t have trouble with the Cowboys.

Texas 55, Wyoming 10

Record: 3-0

at Baylor Bears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re looking for an early potential loss after Alabama, Baylor poses that threat to Texas. While I’m not particularly high on the Bears’ chances in 2023, their home field advantage poses a threat to the Longhorns in the loss column. Blake Shapen was good last season. He should emerge as one of the best quarterbacks in the conference.

Half of the game, Texas will play with its band loudly blasting songs like the Imperial March from Star Wars in the end zone behind them. The upset pick here is fairly obvious to me, as Baylor enters the game under-the-radar like Texas Tech last year.

Baylor 38, Texas 31

Record: 3-1

Kansas Jayhawks

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

We never take Kansas for granted anymore in Austin, though Texas made short work of the Jayhawks last year. The Longhorns won the game 55-14 on the strength of Bijan Robinson and Jonathon Brooks. Though Jalen Daniels could make the game interesting, Texas should leave with a win heading into Red River.

Texas 48, Kansas 20

Record: 4-1

Oklahoma Sooners (Dallas)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas won the game 49-0 in 2022. Despite last year’s Red River Shutout, the Sooners pose a much bigger threat this season. Portal additions of Austin Stogner, Dasan McCullough and Trace Ford make the team more reliable. Freshmen safety Peyton Bowen and edge rusher PJ Adepawore could also provide a boost right away for the Sooners. That said, Brent Venables doesn’t have the personnel to stop Ja’Tavion Sanders, Xavier Worthy, AD Mitchell, Isaiah Neyor or Jordan Whittington. Texas outscores Oklahoma.

Texas 45, Oklahoma 38

Record: 5-1

at Houston Cougars

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a bye, Texas faces the Houston Cougars. Last season the Cougars were undisciplined, not very football savvy, or both. This year, they will be without NFL Draft hopeful quarterback Clayton Tune. After losing to Kansas and Texas Tech last year, Houston should be no match for Texas.

Texas 59, Houston 24

Record: 6-1

BYU Cougars

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

The BYU Cougars have given Texas fits in recent seasons. They are not to be overlooked this season, but the Longhorns fortunately face Brigham Young in Austin. Look for Texas to grind out a close one at home.

Prediction: Texas 34, BYU 20

Record: 7-1

Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Staying in Austin, Texas plays host to the Kansas State Wildcats to start November. K-State loses Deuce Vaughn but returns several players from last year’s Big 12 championship team. The last two seasons presented the Wildcats with great opportunities to defeat the Longhorns. Ultimately, Texas’ depth of elite talent was too much, and should be again this year.

Texas 56, Kansas State 27

Record: 8-1

at TCU Horned Frogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Horned Frogs played one of their worst offensive games of the season against Longhorns last year. It didn’t matter, as the TCU defense shutdown the Texas offense in a 17-10 road victory. Texas has had its difficulty winning at Amon G. Carter Stadium in recent years. Before narrowly defeating a 5-7 Frogs team by five points, the Horns lost three consecutive road trips to Fort Worth. JoJo Earle could have a breakout game and hand Texas its second loss.

TCU 34, Texas 24

Record: 8-2

at Iowa State Cyclones

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The home crowd in Ames will undoubtedly bring its A game when Texas comes to town. Hunter Dekkers figures to progress in his second season at starting quarterback, while Matt Campbell could manage the game into a nail biter. Even so, Texas wins again on its way to a Big 12 title game.

Texas 24, Iowa State 23

Record: 9-2

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire coaches with reckless abandon, as if he has nothing to lose. That was the story of Texas Tech’s upset victory over Texas last season. McGuire doesn’t flinch at the prospect of fourth down and that likely won’t change this year. I’ll give Texas a narrow edge at home with a Big 12 title berth on the line.

Texas 38, Texas Tech 36

Record: 10-2

