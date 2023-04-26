Texas Football: Recent recruiting wins have all but erased past losses

On Tuesday, we learned that Ohio State wide receiver Caleb Burton had entered the transfer portal. That name should be familiar for Texas fans.

The Lake Travis product played high school football in Austin not long ago. Burton was a huge part of the 2022 recruiting class that initially held Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Prior to committing to Ohio State, the highly skilled player was viewed as a priority target for Texas and one that the previous coaching staff could win. Burton saw the instability on the Forty Acres and chose Ohio State. Ewers did the same after decommitting from the Longhorns.

The former Austin native is unlikely to choose the ‘Horns again, but not for the same reasons. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian would probably welcome the incredible talent, but a stacked receiver room is a deterrent for Burton in his bid for playing time.

Past recruiting losses are in the rear view mirror for Texas under Steve Sarkisian, who has built the most complete Longhorns squad in awhile. Portal season is uneventful for Sarkisian this year. It is one of many signs that the program is trending upward in 2023.

Ohio State WR Caleb Burton has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3's @mzenitz. https://t.co/SCxYiaLIod pic.twitter.com/NPYIlhfVI9 — On3 (@On3sports) April 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire