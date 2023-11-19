Texas football receiver Xavier Worthy leaves Iowa State game with apparent injury

According to TV reports, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy left the game vs. Iowa State with a limp and was taken back to the locker room.

Worthy had been Texas' mort productive receiver vs. Iowa State, collecting four catches for 77 yards. He's also been quarterback Quinn Ewers' favorite target this season, with 757 yards and four touchdowns up to this point.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) walks away from a pile of Texas and Iow State players after fumbling the ball during the game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2023 in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State recovered the fumble.

The Longhorns were up 23-16 entering the fourth quarter before Worthy left the game. The receiver also had a couple of punt returns on special teams, nearly scoring a touchdown in the first half if not for a block in the back by Kitan Crawford.

Before the season, Worthy was a second-team All-Big 12 selection by the league’s coaches and the Associated Press after leading the conference in touchdowns in 2022. He also was tied for fourth in the Big 12 for receptions (60) and ranked fifth in receiving yards (760), all while playing with a broken hand.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas' Xavier Worthy exits Iowa State game with apparent injury