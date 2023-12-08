Texas football receiver Isaiah Neyor enters transfer portal before CFP game vs. Washington

Texas wide receiver Isaiah Neyor entered the transfer portal on Friday, according to a report from On3's Hayes Fawcett. He becomes the second Longhorns receiver to enter ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinals vs. No. 2 Washington.

A hyped transfer in 2022, Neyor was never able to get going at Texas after missing most of his debut season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The 6'3", 216-pound receiver was an all-conference honoree with Wyoming in the Mountain West after catching 12 touchdowns before transferring to Austin. He only caught one ball for 14 yards in 2023 in the season opener vs. Rice.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (9) smiles during the game against Texas Tech at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Casey Cain was the other Texas receiver to enter the transfer portal this week after three years in the program. Though the Longhorns are unlikely to miss either player's production, they have shown interest in other transfer portal receivers, including South Carolina transfer Antwane "Juice" Wells and Purdue's Deion Burks.

