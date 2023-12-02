Texas football reactions after Big 12 Championship win: 'There's your 'style points' '

Texas' offense was on record \pace against Oklahoma State, recording 422 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in the first half.

The Steve Sarkisian-Quinn Ewers combination was humming, as the offense ended the game with 662 yards and a 49-21 win in the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game. Xavier Worthy suffered an apparent left ankle injury late in the third quarter, his third week in a row dealing with some kind of injury.

Despite the dominant win, there's no guarantee Texas will make the College Football Playoff. With Washington's win Friday, there are still four undefeated teams left in the nation. If it stays this way throughout Saturday, the likelihood of the Longhorns making the CFP are slim to none.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) celebrates the Longhorns' 49-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Arlington.

For now, Texas celebrates it's swan song in the Big 12 on the very top. The fans have waved Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark good-bye on their way to the SEC.

Here are some national reactions to Texas' win.

Doesn’t really matter what happens! You gotta put my boys in the playoffs 🤘🏽Come on now. — Bijan Robinson (@Bijan5Robinson) December 2, 2023

Texas has won its final two games by a combined scored of 106-28.



There's your "style points" — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 2, 2023

Texas is easily one of the best 4 teams in the Country. Period. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 2, 2023

BIG 12 CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/6x8HXKzWh3 — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) December 2, 2023

CLASSY MOVE BY SARK



Man this has to be a special moment for Jonathon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/w0cqXdpKk3 — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) December 2, 2023

Texas' final pitch to the CFP committee:



- Quinn Ewers: 76% comp, 452 yds (B12 CG record), 4 TDs

- Held FBS' leading rusher Ollie Gordon to 34 yds on 13 carries (2.6 ypc)

- 662 total yards of offense, 33 first downs, 49 points

- 7.6 yards per play

- Big 12 Champions #HookEm — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) December 2, 2023

Texas fans are booing Brett Yormark to the point where Steve Sarkisian has to try and quiet the crowd down. pic.twitter.com/YtHX4oPZiG — Christina Huang (@stina_huang) December 2, 2023

Nelly playing the classics at the Big 12 Championship 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iuYEeM0U14 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2023

Seems Sarkisian/Ewers one step ahead of OSU on almost every play. It’s a clinic. Will Texas keep piling on style points unlike Houston, Kansas State and TCU games?



Passing an unbeaten Florida State team in the CFP ranking might depend on it. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 2, 2023

You don't hit Xavier Worthy.



Xavier Worthy hits you. pic.twitter.com/D8M2pgEc1l — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) December 2, 2023

At the half … Nelly with the Longhorns and Cowboys bands.#HotInHerrrr pic.twitter.com/QHpwtVeYo6 — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) December 2, 2023

I appreciate him letting us pretend this could become a game in the second half. https://t.co/o7kpVRkddh — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 2, 2023

And then he throws a near pick-6 whoopsie https://t.co/6j6FKqQX7y — Caleb Yum (@YumCaleb) December 2, 2023

Ewers back to being surgical. Has 346 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. He good. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) December 2, 2023

Crazy how Texas lost Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson and basically had zero drop off in the RB room. — Christina Huang (@stina_huang) December 2, 2023

Texas might be back unfortunately.



Sam was just a couple years early it seems. pic.twitter.com/juIHIUJHCy — Shreyas Laddha (@shre98) December 2, 2023

Quinn's timing on shot plays can be truly outstanding. He's been dialed in today. — Captain Bruisin, cruise director (@Ian_A_Boyd) December 2, 2023

WE GOT A D-LINEMAN CATCHING TDS AND STRIKING THE HEISMAN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MHqkga1ak5 — ESPN (@espn) December 2, 2023

The Big 12 makes the most sense when you come to the realization that the Big 12 will never make sense. https://t.co/dCxEkS6wtQ — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) December 2, 2023

Literal conversation w/ me and @Kbohls that last play:

Me: Murphy is at fullback.

Kirk: Where is Sweat? Where is the love?

Sweat, lined up at TE, caught a TD complete with a Heisman pose.

FYI, Kirk asked Sweat Monday if Sark owed him a TD. I guess the debt has been settled. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) December 2, 2023

I absolutely love the game Steve Sarkisian is calling right now. Keeping things simple, getting playmakers into space, having enough success short to set up the long game.



Texas has made the game hard for itself at times this season. Today, it's easy as hell. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) December 2, 2023

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football reactions after Big 12 title: Some CFP 'style points'