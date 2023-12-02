Advertisement

Texas football reactions after Big 12 Championship win: 'There's your 'style points' '

Caleb Yum, Austin American-Statesman
Texas' offense was on record \pace against Oklahoma State, recording 422 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in the first half.

The Steve Sarkisian-Quinn Ewers combination was humming, as the offense ended the game with 662 yards and a 49-21 win in the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game. Xavier Worthy suffered an apparent left ankle injury late in the third quarter, his third week in a row dealing with some kind of injury.

Despite the dominant win, there's no guarantee Texas will make the College Football Playoff. With Washington's win Friday, there are still four undefeated teams left in the nation. If it stays this way throughout Saturday, the likelihood of the Longhorns making the CFP are slim to none.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) celebrates the Longhorns' 49-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Arlington.
For now, Texas celebrates it's swan song in the Big 12 on the very top. The fans have waved Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark good-bye on their way to the SEC.

Here are some national reactions to Texas' win.

