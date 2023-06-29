Texas football ranks within The Athletic’s preseason top 10

Texas fans are likely well past sipping the burnt orange Kool-Aid and may as well be chugging it by the gallons.

Unlike in seasons past, the expectations for the Longhorns to contend is a sentiment that is being emulated throughout the country. Everyday that passes, there is another prediction or opinion in a positive light about Texas football ahead of the 2023 season.

The most recent came from The Athletic’s preseason top 25 college football rankings. The Longhorns landed at No. 8 in Austin Mock’s preseason rankings. Texas ranked behind teams such as LSU, Penn State, and Ohio State while being ahead of Florida State, Oregon, and USC.

If Texas does start the season ranked this high, there’s a good chance that they could end up within the top four by Week 3 if they are able to beat Alabama. In most years I would tell Texas fans to limit their expectations, but the more you look into this next season the more believable it becomes that the Longhorns have a chance to make some noise.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire