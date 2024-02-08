Texas football ranks Top 10 in On3 Sports’ 2025 industry recruiting rankings

Texas recruiting is in a good spot early on in the 2025 recruiting class. The Longhorns rank No. 8 in the class for On3 Sports’ industry rankings with room for improvement.

Highly regarded Saraland (AL) quarterback KJ Lacey headlines a class that includes top tight end Emaree Wilson, elite defensive lineman Lance Jackson, Florida defensive lineman Brandon Brown and Pearland (TX) linebacker Anthony Williams.

Perhaps the Longhorns’ top target for the class is wide receiver Dakorien Moore who is committed to the LSU Tigers. LSU currently owns the No. 1 class according to On3. Even so, the Longhorns are in a better position for other in-state targets. The team is looking to further build the class.

For Texas to reach its class ceiling, it will need to start winning over more of the top in-state players. One player appears to trend toward the Longhorns in Conroe (TX) cornerback Dorian Brew.

With Texas having made a College Football Playoff berth last season, the ‘Horns don’t have as difficult a task to sell the team’s vision. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and company have already shown they can compete at a high level nationally.

There’s plenty of time before the class crosses the finish line, but the program is off to a promising start. They will look to make a push for another Top 10 class in 2025.

