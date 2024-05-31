Texas football ranks No. 5 in KFord preseason power ratings

The Texas Longhorns project as a Top 5 team in another metric. Kelley Ford’s analytics model ranks the Longhorns as the No. 5 team in the KFord preseason ratings.

Ford states the model rates teams based on the following characteristics: “Points per game above or below FBS average. Power rankings designed to be purely predictive, or forward looking. Not a resume metric.”

Texas ranks No. 5 with a score of 26.2 behind the Georgia Bulldogs (32.9), Ohio State Buckeyes (28.7), Oregon Ducks (27.2) and Alabama Crimson Tide (27.1).

Several of Texas’ opponents rank in the Top 30 of the ratings. Georgia is the top team, followed by the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines, No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners, No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies, No. 24 Florida Gators and No. 28 Kentucky Wildcats.

The ratings provide a different perspective on how good Oklahoma and Florida could be in the 2024 season. Both have the talent to surprise, but face perhaps the two most difficult schedules in the SEC.

Texas A&M is also viewed highly in the metric at around where they should be based on high talent level.

The Longhorns do have a favorable schedule, but it appears they will face some of the better teams in the country. Nevertheless, they project to be one of the top teams as well in the upcoming season.

🚨2024 KFord Ratings Preseason v1🚨 pic.twitter.com/UbUpqsHnIe — Kelley Ford (@KFordRatings) May 31, 2024

