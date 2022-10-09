Texas football ranks No. 24 in USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll

Cj Mumme
·1 min read

Texas makes a return inside the USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll Top 25 after a rout in the Red River Showdown. The Horns took down Oklahoma 49-0 in an inspired performance by Steve Sarkisian’s group.

The Longhorns are ranked No. 24 in the updated rankings.

  1. Alabama (6-0)

  2. Georgia (6-0)

  3. Ohio State (6-0)

  4. Michigan (6-0)

  5. Clemson (6-0)

  6. USC (6-0)

  7. Oklahoma State (5-0)

  8. Tennessee (5-0)

  9. Ole Miss (6-0)

  10. Penn State (5-0)

  11. Oregon (5-1)

  12. UCLA (6-0)

  13. NC State (5-1)

  14. Wake Forest (5-1)

  15. TCU (5-0)

  16. Kansas State (5-1)

  17. Mississippi State (5-1)

  18. Syracuse (5-0)

  19. Utah (4-2)

  20. Kansas (5-1)

  21. Cincinnati (5-1)

  22. Kentucky (4-2)

  23. Baylor (3-2)

  24. Texas (4-2)

  25. North Carolina (5-1)

Texas appears to have flipped the momentum of its season following the overtime loss to Texas Tech in Week 4. The Longhorns are now 4-2 entering the halfway point of the year.

Five teams inside the latest Coaches Poll Top 25 remain on Texas’ schedule. No. 24 Texas is set to travel to No. 7 Oklahoma State for a massive Big 12 matchup in two weeks.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

Recommended Stories