Texas football ranks No. 24 in USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll
Texas makes a return inside the USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll Top 25 after a rout in the Red River Showdown. The Horns took down Oklahoma 49-0 in an inspired performance by Steve Sarkisian’s group.
The Longhorns are ranked No. 24 in the updated rankings.
Alabama (6-0)
Georgia (6-0)
Ohio State (6-0)
Michigan (6-0)
Clemson (6-0)
USC (6-0)
Oklahoma State (5-0)
Tennessee (5-0)
Ole Miss (6-0)
Penn State (5-0)
Oregon (5-1)
UCLA (6-0)
NC State (5-1)
Wake Forest (5-1)
TCU (5-0)
Kansas State (5-1)
Mississippi State (5-1)
Syracuse (5-0)
Utah (4-2)
Kansas (5-1)
Cincinnati (5-1)
Kentucky (4-2)
Baylor (3-2)
Texas (4-2)
North Carolina (5-1)
Texas appears to have flipped the momentum of its season following the overtime loss to Texas Tech in Week 4. The Longhorns are now 4-2 entering the halfway point of the year.
Five teams inside the latest Coaches Poll Top 25 remain on Texas’ schedule. No. 24 Texas is set to travel to No. 7 Oklahoma State for a massive Big 12 matchup in two weeks.
