Texas football rankings: Where will Longhorns fall in top 25 after loss to Oklahoma?

No. 4 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma both delivered in Saturday's edition of the Red River Rivalry. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, they fell from the ranks of the unbeaten in a 34-30 defeat by the Sooners following a last-second touchdown by Dillon Gabriel.

Quinn Ewers attempted a last-second Hail Mary for the walk-off score, but couldn't complete the last-second comeback victory in the Cotton Bowl as Texas fell to 5-1 and 2-1 in Big 12 play in the process. The quarterback finished the game with an impressive 31-of-37 passing day for 346 yards and a score, though that was otherwise marred by two early interceptions vs. the Sooners, one of which directly led to an Oklahoma touchdown.

REPLAY: No. 12 Oklahoma shocks No. 3 Texas, takes dramatic 34-30 victory

With that, Texas' hopes of an unbeaten run to the College Football Playoff under coach Steve Sarkisian are dashed. But the Longhorns still have a lot to play for in the remainder of the season, and even have a chance (provided they remain unbeaten the rest of the year) to rematch vs. Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game.

But that doesn't change the fact Texas will indeed fall in the latest set of college football rankings: Here's how far you can expect the Longhorns to fall in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 rankings for Week 7:

Texas football rankings: Where will Longhorns fall in top 25?

Texas at least has the fact it lost to a ranked, undefeated Oklahoma team (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) going for it. The Longhorns can also point back to their victory over a top-five Alabama team to ensure they (likely) remain a top-10 team following Saturday's defeat.

MORE: Texas vs. OU: Here's our best gameday photos from the 119th Red River Rivalry in Dallas

Here's a look at how the teams around them performed in Week 6 to get a gauge on where they might fall in the latest top 25:

No. 1 Georgia: vs. No. 20 Kentucky (6 p.m. CT)

No. 2 Michigan: vs. Minnesota (6:30 p.m. CT)

No. 3 Ohio State: 37-17 win vs. Maryland

No. 4 Texas: 34-30 loss to No. 12 Oklahoma

No. 5 Florida State: vs. Virginia Tech

No. 6 Penn State: Bye

No. 7 USC : vs. Arizona (9:30 p.m. CT)

No. 8 Washington : Bye

No. 9 Oregon : Bye

No. 10 Alabama: vs. Texas A&M

No. 11 Notre Dame: at No. 25 Louisville (6:37 p.m. CT)

No. 12 Oklahoma: 34-30 win vs. No. 4 Texas

It remains to be seen how the remainder of the top 10 teams in action will affect how far Texas falls in the top 25 rankings. Regardless, the Longhorns can likely expect to drop a few spots behind Oklahoma, which will enjoy a nice boost into the top 10 heading into Week 7.

Final ranking prediction: No. 8

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Where will Texas football rank after loss to Oklahoma?