Texas football rankings: Will Longhorns rise in top 25 after Oklahoma's loss to Kansas?

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy smiles as he returns an early punt 74 yards for the Longhorns' first touchdown of the game in Saturday's 35-6 win over BYU. Coupled with Oklahoma's loss, Texas finds itself in strong position in the conference race.

Week 9 of the 2023 college football season gave Texas and its fans just about everything for which they could have hoped. Well, at least two things — a Longhorns win and a loss from archrival Oklahoma.

In the hours before No. 7 Texas defeated BYU 35-6 Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the No. 6 Sooners fell from the ranks of the unbeatens in a thrilling 38-33 loss at Kansas.

Those two results not only create a four-way tie atop the Big 12 standings, as of early Saturday evening, but it perhaps gives coach Steve Sarkisian's Texas team an opportunity to move up in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Since losing to Oklahoma in a 34-30 classic in the Red River Rivalry on Oct. 7 in Dallas, the Longhorns have won each of their past two games and still own one of the most impressive victories of the season, a 34-24 win at No. 8 Alabama.

With its win and Oklahoma's loss, the question now for Texas is whether it will rise in the rankings. Here's how far you can expect Texas to rise, if it does at all, in the latest coaches poll and AP Top 25 rankings for Week 10:

Texas football rankings: Will Longhorns rise in Top 25?

Texas' place in the polls comes down to the philosophy of those who vote in it and how they prioritize head-to-head results. As of early Saturday evening, every team other than Oklahoma ahead of the Longhorns either won or is at least a two-touchdown favorite in their upcoming games. So, if the only team ahead of Texas is the Sooners — who beat them when they played at the Cotton Bowl earlier this month and have the same number of losses on the season — will the Longhorns move up simply because a team ahead of them lost? Or will they remain in place?

Here’s a look at how the teams around them performed in Week 9 to offer a glimpse at what the national landscape looks like and how that might impact Texas' ranking:

Final ranking prediction: No. 6

