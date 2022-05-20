Texas Football: Ranking the top five positions of need ahead of 2022

Texas has had quite the offseason with several quality transfer additions along with signing the No. 5 recruiting class in the country.

The offense certainly improved by adding Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Neyor, Jahleel Billingsley and Agiye Hall. However, the Longhorns only landed one defensive player via the transfer portal in Ohio State’s Ryan Watts.

While Watts is currently battling it out for a starting role in the secondary and will be a major contributor this season, there are several holes to still fill all over the roster. The two biggest question marks are in the trenches, while depth is needed at other position groups as well.

Most importantly, Texas lacks a proven pass rusher. Missing out on TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis was massive, and the Longhorns will now have to rely on unproven faces to step up.

Here are five of Texas’ biggest needs heading into the 2022 season.

EDGE

Easily the biggest need on Texas’ roster right now. Pete Kwiatowski’s defense lacks a proven pass rusher, and after missing out on Ochaun Mathis via the transfer portal, they’ll likely be relying on players such as Alfred Collins, Barryn Sorrell, and freshman Justice Finkley to step up here.

Linebacker

The Longhorns have targeted several linebackers in the transfer portal this offseason but have been unsuccessful in landing one. As it stands now, Texas has to hope that DeMarvion Overshown and Jaylan Ford can stay healthy and handle the load at linebacker through the season. The staff recently offered productive JMU transfer linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, which may be their last chance to bring in a reinforcement at the position.

Left tackle

Not only is this the most critical position to solidify along the offensive line, Texas is likely looking at a true freshman starting here in Kelvin Banks. Hayden Conner started the Orange-White spring game at left tackle, but it should be a close position battle through fall camp. With an inexperienced quarterback under center, grooming a left tackle will be one of Kyle Flood’s primary focuses ahead of the 2022 season.

The starting five is no where close to being set in stone here, and there’s even a great chance that two freshman will earn starting roles depending on how quickly they become acclimated once arriving on campus.

Safety

Anthony Cook is one of the only set-in-stone starters in Texas’ secondary. The Longhorns could use experienced depth at safety, although Jahdae Barron, Jerrin Thompson, and Kitan Crawford are on the rise.

Wide receiver

Texas lost Joshua Moore, Marcus Washington, Kelvontay Dixon and Dajon Harrison to the transfer portal. They were able to bring in Isaiah Neyor and Agiye Hall, along with incoming freshmen Brenen Thompson, but another body for depth here would be ideal.

