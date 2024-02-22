Texas football QB Quinn Ewers opts into College Football '25 player roster

Texas football fans excited for the upcoming College Football '25 game will be glad to hear that their star quarterback will be making an appearance.

Quinn Ewers announced his intention to opt into the game via paid partnership on Instagram, allowing EA Sports to use his name, image and likeness. He's one of the first of many, as other notable players to opt in include Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier and Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke.

Players who decide to participate are gifted $600 and a copy of the game. With all 134 FBS teams to be included, it's expected that over 11,000 college football players will be represented in the game. OneTeam Partners is handling the players' group licensing and has worked with EA Sports for years, handling the licensing for Madden, MLS and NWSL.

As the quarterback for one of the teams that made the College Football Playoff this past year, Ewers is expected to enter the game as one of the highest-rated players on the roster. Though he could've entered his name into the 2024 NFL draft, Ewers announced in January his intention to return to Texas and lead the team into their first year in the SEC.

"I'm beyond grateful to be in the position that I'm in. God has shown me who I truly am these past two years that I've been here. And through the ups and downs, these fans and this university has always had my back. With that being said ... I'm coming back," Ewers said in his return video.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas QB Quinn Ewers opts into EA Sports College Football 25 roster