Texas football pushes past Baylor: our staff takeaways from Longhorns' 38-6 win

That's more like it. No. 3 Texas went into Waco favored to win by two touchdowns and ended up winning by more than four, a 38-7 win that checked almost all the boxes.

Our takeaways from Saturday night's win:

Did No. 3 Texas pass the eye test?

Absolutely. As slippery as Texas' win over Wyoming was last week, tonight's Big 12-opening win came on the road against a solid conference program and was a complete victory. When we said it just about checked all the boxes, we meant in its completeness. Yeah, the Horns looked like one of the top five teams in the country. Quinn Ewers was scalpel-sharp, spread his completions to all of his top targets and even a few who aren't. Jonathon Brooks and CJ Baxter both scored touchdowns, the Horns produced four rushing scores and the defense stymied the Bears and their two backup quarterbacks all night, forcing Sawyer Robertson into incompletions or scrambles.

Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat celebrates a play in the second quarter of the Longhorns' 38-6 win Saturday night at McLane Stadium in Waco. The win improved No. 3 Texas to 4-0.

T'Vondre Sweat anchors a rugged run defense

T’Vondre Sweat is making Texas' run defense one of the most formidable in the country — and he could be making himself a lot of money. The 6-foot-4, 360-pound tackle, a fifth-year senior, anchored a run defense that gave up just 13 yards on 25 carries through the first three quarters. He dominated Baylor’s interior linemen while racking up three first-half tackles, including one for a loss on a fourth-down try by a desperate Baylor team late in the first half.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian doesn’t hide his love for “big humans” in the trenches, and no one on the team is playing bigger than Sweat. NFL scouts have noticed, too; Sweat has been popping up as a first-round pick in some recent 2024 mock NFL drafts.

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks followed up his big 164-yard day against Wyoming last week with a pair of touchdown runs in the Longhorns' 38-6 win over Baylor, including a pair of touchdowns.

Jonathon Brooks shines — again — as the lead back

Brooks left no doubt who now leads the running back rotation. A week after running for a career-high 164 yards against Wyoming, the third-year sophomore had 13 of the Longhorns’ first 22 carries while racking up a team-high 81 yards on the ground with two touchdowns. That total included a 40-yard touchdown run when the self-proclaimed “slow” running back pulled away from the Baylor secondary. Brooks also flashed his hands on a ball that he reeled in with one hand before twirling down the field for an 18-yard gain.

A welcome sight: a busy night for Ja'Tavion Sanders

Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders seemed eager to make up for last week, when he didn’t have a catch in the win over Wyoming. Sanders drew eight targets from Quinn Ewers, which was more than double any other Texas receiver. He converted those opportunities into five catches for 110 yards, giving him a pair of games with at least 100 yards receiving this season. He had a career-high 114 yards receiving against Alabama.

When Sanders is involved in the passing game, the offense just seems to hum in a higher gear.

Next up for Texas: Kansas

2:30 p.m. next Saturday, Royal-Memorial Stadium, ABC

This one should be interesting. The Jayhawks beat BYU at home on Saturday, led by three touchdown passes from Jalon Daniels and two defensive touchdowns. Kansas is 4-0.

