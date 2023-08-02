Texas football projected to be just outside the top 10 to start 2023

With college football kicking off within the next 30 days we are finally beginning to talk about the on-field product.

While much of the discussions around college football have been centered around realignment, expansion, and beefs between conferences that are focusing on the latter two topics, football is happening soon. CBS Sports released their preseason rankings of all 133 FBS teams, and Texas fans will be thrilled with where the Longhorns are.

The preseason favorites to win the Big 12 came in as the No. 11 team ahead of programs such as Utah, Tennessee, Oregon and Notre Dame but behind programs like Florida State, Penn State, and USC. Another program whose ranking matters to Texas fans is Alabama, who ranks as the No. 5 team in the country.

The Longhorns will be heading to Alabama in Week 2 with a chance to ascend into the top-five and maybe even into one of the four playoff spots. If these rankings are accurate, this could be the first time since 2009 that Texas is in the top five.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire