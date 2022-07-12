Texas Football: predicting the starting lineup for 2022
Texas’ starting offensive line is one of the biggest unknowns for the 2022 season.
Eric Nahlin of Inside Texas shed light on a potential starting line. Nahlin is deeply connected to the program, and perhaps has all five starters correct. Time will tell.
Providing different starters, we will take a look at what the entire Texas starting lineup could look like for the 2022 football season.
Texas’ elite freshman class will undoubtedly play a role in the Longhorns success this season. Multiple freshman offensive linemen, perhaps up to five, could see significant playing time at some point this season.
Additionally, Texas brings back starters along the defensive line who could finally put things together this season.
Here is an early look at who I believe could crack Texas’ starting offensive and defensive lineup.
Quarterback: Quinn Ewers
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Running back: Bijan Robinson
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Wide Receiver: Xavier Worthy, Isaiah Neyor, Jordan Whittington
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Tight End: Jahleel Billingsley
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
Offensive Tackle: Kelvin Banks, Christian Jones
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Interior Offensive Line: Junior Angilau, Jake Majors, Devon Campbell
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Defensive Line: Alfred Collins, Keondre Coburn, Moro Ojomo
Tim Warner/Getty Images
Inside Linebacker: Jaylan Ford, David Gbenda
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Outside Linebacker: DeMarvion Overshown -or- Ovie Oghoufo
AP Photo/Michael Woods
Cornerback: Ryan Watts, D'Shawn Jamison
Ceb Osu21min Kwr 69
Nickelback: Jahdae Barron
Image courtesy of Texas Sports
Safety: Jerrin Thompson, Anthony Cook
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
