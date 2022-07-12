Texas Football: predicting the starting lineup for 2022

Texas’ starting offensive line is one of the biggest unknowns for the 2022 season.

Eric Nahlin of Inside Texas shed light on a potential starting line. Nahlin is deeply connected to the program, and perhaps has all five starters correct. Time will tell.

Providing different starters, we will take a look at what the entire Texas starting lineup could look like for the 2022 football season.

Texas’ elite freshman class will undoubtedly play a role in the Longhorns success this season. Multiple freshman offensive linemen, perhaps up to five, could see significant playing time at some point this season.

Additionally, Texas brings back starters along the defensive line who could finally put things together this season.

Here is an early look at who I believe could crack Texas’ starting offensive and defensive lineup.

Quarterback: Quinn Ewers

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Running back: Bijan Robinson

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receiver: Xavier Worthy, Isaiah Neyor, Jordan Whittington

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tight End: Jahleel Billingsley

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Tackle: Kelvin Banks, Christian Jones

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Interior Offensive Line: Junior Angilau, Jake Majors, Devon Campbell

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Line: Alfred Collins, Keondre Coburn, Moro Ojomo

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Inside Linebacker: Jaylan Ford, David Gbenda

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Outside Linebacker: DeMarvion Overshown -or- Ovie Oghoufo

AP Photo/Michael Woods

Cornerback: Ryan Watts, D'Shawn Jamison

Ceb Osu21min Kwr 69

Nickelback: Jahdae Barron

Image courtesy of Texas Sports

Safety: Jerrin Thompson, Anthony Cook

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

