Texas Football: Predicting the Longhorns future NFL draft prospects

Despite recent struggles in the NFL Draft, the Texas Longhorns have quite a few players capable of finding a roster spot in the NFL.

At linebacker, DeMarvion Overshown figures to be a player NFL scouts will keep an eye on. A move to the edge could help Overshown play to his strengths as an open field tackler and pass rusher.

On the defensive line, Texas hopes Alfred Collins and T’Vondre Sweat will have breakout seasons worthy of NFL recognition. The two defensive tackles have solid tools for defensive line coach Bo Davis to utilize this season.

D’Shawn Jamison has room to grow at corner, but his knack for the end zone as a kick returner should catch scouts’ eyes.

Those are a just handful of Texas players that could find roster spots in the NFL.

The offensive side is more promising. Here are five players who might be drafted over the next two seasons.

Bijan Robinson - 2023 late first round

Bijan is the most naturally gifted runner to wear the burnt orange. His combination of vision, speed, agility, and power make it impossible to find a comparison. If anything, his versatility as a runner and receiver is similar to the Pittsburgh Steelers Le’veon Bell. Robinson is a great teammate, positive influence and not afraid of a challenge. While he has room to grow as a blocker, he is certainly a great prospect.

Xavier Worthy - 2024 first round

The one Xavier Worthy play that comes to mind is a one-yard touchdown reception against Texas Tech. Worthy somehow created enough separation with his “get off move” to go untouched before catching a seam route in the end zone. Worthy’s ability to beat press-man coverage without being touched (using only quickness) is uncanny. I would be shocked if he’s not drafted in the first three rounds.

Quinn Ewers - 2024 first round

Quinn is tough as nails. Ewers came back early from sports hernia surgery and gutted out a state championship game for his teammates. The young gunslinger is decisive and poised in the pocket when the bullets fly. Ewers enjoys spending time with teammates away from football. As for his accuracy, his high school coach Riley Dodge said on a podcast with Chip Brown of 247Sports, Ewers could touch any blade of grass on the football field as a passer. If he can protect the football and improve decision-making, we could see the first Longhorn drafted in the top 5 picks since Vince Young.

Isaiah Neyor - 2024 third round

“He is not elite at anything but good at everything.” That’s Neyor. The talented outside target is an good route runner, pass catcher, and downfield target. Neyor has good hands, solid body control, and textbook pass catching technique (catching the ball at its highest point). If Ewers is to reach his draft potential, expect Neyor to fill up the stat sheet over the next two seasons.

Jahleel Billingsley - 2023 fifth round

Jahleel Billingsley might be the best receiving tight end prospect in college football. His blocking woes and adverse relationship with Nick Saban pose the biggest questions about Billingsley. The big time receiver has “franchise tight end” written all over his big frame. Billingsley is an advanced route runner at his position, and might be the best pass catcher at Texas. Perhaps Steve Sarkisian can feature him in a role similar to former Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews and former San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates.

