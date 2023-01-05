Texas Football: Pre-portal, way too early 2023 rankings

It’s way too early to know what teams will look like next season. That said, we can have a decent idea of which teams will be playing meaningful football at the end of the year.

Heading into the season, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State were safe bets to have strong seasons. Judging by each of the teams’ last performances, they are about as good as we expected.

There were some surprises in the 2022 season. Nobody I know had TCU playing in the national championship. You could argue some are still underrating the Horned Frogs heading into the championship game.

Even so, let’s attempt the foolish task of projecting which teams will compete among college football’s best teams in 2023, starting with this year’s top team.

Georgia

Stetson Group Heisman

Stetson Bennett departs, leaving questions about the quarterback position. Somehow the Bulldogs should be toward the top again.

Michigan

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Working with the assumption that Jim Harbaugh returns, JJ McCarthy should lead a dynamic Michigan offense in 2023.

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I realize they lost their last two games and took a free fall out of the College Football Playoff to end the year. They will still have the best player in the country next year and could bring in a strong portal class.

Tennessee

Ut Football Practice

Josh Heupel deserves the benefit of the doubt after his first two years in Knoxville. Their dominant win over Clemson could carry over into this season.

Ohio State

Osu22msu Kwr 38

Losing a host of talented players led by CJ Stroud hurts the Buckeyes. His replacement could be even better.

Washington

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Washington is a force to be reckoned with led by Michael Penix. They could contend for the playoff next season.

Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama is vulnerable without Bryce Young and could struggle mightily next season. Their winning track record prevents them from falling further.

TCU

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Horned Frogs have a great chance to win a national championship in the coming days. It will still be difficult to replace Max Duggan next season.

LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Kelly had an impressive first season with the Tigers, including an upset victory over Alabama. Look for them to build off that season next year.

Florida State

Fsu Spring Game137

Mike Norvell’s team made a significant leap this year. They could compete for the ACC title.

Oregon

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix returns for the Ducks along with a strong recruiting class. Look for Oregon to make noise out west.

Clemson

Dabo Swinney Football Camp 2021

The Tigers could have another shaky season. Albeit, they have new life with Cade Klubnik at quarterback.

Oregon State

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Beavers embarrassed the Florida Gators in their bowl game, 30-3. They add Clemson transfer DJ Uiagelelei, who could thrive in a new environment.

Tulane

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Wave returns its starting quarterback, Michael Pratt. The team has unfinished business after its surprise victory over USC.

Texas

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK

We will learn plenty about the Longhorns in Week 2 against the Alabama Crimson Tide. If Quinn Ewers puts it all together, you could see a 10-win Texas team in 2023.

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Irish are a safe bet to compete every season. There are still questions about the team offensively.

Oklahoma

Syndication: The Oklahoman

The additions of Dasan McCullough, Austin Stogner and Trace Ford make Oklahoma a team to watch next season.

Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s head coach Joey McGuire wears a “swing your sword” before game against Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Joey McGuire has no intention of wasting any time in Lubbock. After bullying the Ole Miss Rebels in their bowl game, Texas Tech could be dangerous this season.

Penn State

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

James Franklin loses plenty of experience, but could have a strong team assembled next season.

Kansas State

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Replacing Deuce Vaughn won’t be easy. Will Howard’s improvement should keep Kansas State in the Big 12 conversation.

Utah

Football Utah At Osu 3524

The Utes will have a difficult time replacing Cam Rising, but the culture in place could keep producing winning football for Kyle Whittingham.

Colorado

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The influx of talent Deion Sanders brings to Colorado is undeniable. The Buffaloes could have a similar resurgence to that of Lincoln Riley at Southern California.

North Carolina

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Maye and Mack Brown are staying in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels could wreak havoc in the ACC.

Ole Miss

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Rebels did not finish the 2022 season strong, but should find a way to manufacture offense in 2023.

UTSA

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas will be fortunate not to play the UTSA Roadrunners next season. Starting quarterback Frank Harris returns for Jeff Traylor’s team next year.

