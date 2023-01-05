Texas Football: Pre-portal, way too early 2023 rankings
It’s way too early to know what teams will look like next season. That said, we can have a decent idea of which teams will be playing meaningful football at the end of the year.
Heading into the season, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State were safe bets to have strong seasons. Judging by each of the teams’ last performances, they are about as good as we expected.
There were some surprises in the 2022 season. Nobody I know had TCU playing in the national championship. You could argue some are still underrating the Horned Frogs heading into the championship game.
Even so, let’s attempt the foolish task of projecting which teams will compete among college football’s best teams in 2023, starting with this year’s top team.
Georgia
Stetson Bennett departs, leaving questions about the quarterback position. Somehow the Bulldogs should be toward the top again.
Michigan
Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK
Working with the assumption that Jim Harbaugh returns, JJ McCarthy should lead a dynamic Michigan offense in 2023.
USC
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
I realize they lost their last two games and took a free fall out of the College Football Playoff to end the year. They will still have the best player in the country next year and could bring in a strong portal class.
Tennessee
Ut Football Practice
Josh Heupel deserves the benefit of the doubt after his first two years in Knoxville. Their dominant win over Clemson could carry over into this season.
Ohio State
Osu22msu Kwr 38
Losing a host of talented players led by CJ Stroud hurts the Buckeyes. His replacement could be even better.
Washington
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Washington is a force to be reckoned with led by Michael Penix. They could contend for the playoff next season.
Alabama
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama is vulnerable without Bryce Young and could struggle mightily next season. Their winning track record prevents them from falling further.
TCU
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Horned Frogs have a great chance to win a national championship in the coming days. It will still be difficult to replace Max Duggan next season.
LSU
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Brian Kelly had an impressive first season with the Tigers, including an upset victory over Alabama. Look for them to build off that season next year.
Florida State
Fsu Spring Game137
Mike Norvell’s team made a significant leap this year. They could compete for the ACC title.
Oregon
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Bo Nix returns for the Ducks along with a strong recruiting class. Look for Oregon to make noise out west.
Clemson
Dabo Swinney Football Camp 2021
The Tigers could have another shaky season. Albeit, they have new life with Cade Klubnik at quarterback.
Oregon State
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Beavers embarrassed the Florida Gators in their bowl game, 30-3. They add Clemson transfer DJ Uiagelelei, who could thrive in a new environment.
Tulane
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
The Green Wave returns its starting quarterback, Michael Pratt. The team has unfinished business after its surprise victory over USC.
Texas
Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK
We will learn plenty about the Longhorns in Week 2 against the Alabama Crimson Tide. If Quinn Ewers puts it all together, you could see a 10-win Texas team in 2023.
Notre Dame
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
The Irish are a safe bet to compete every season. There are still questions about the team offensively.
Oklahoma
Syndication: The Oklahoman
The additions of Dasan McCullough, Austin Stogner and Trace Ford make Oklahoma a team to watch next season.
Texas Tech
Texas Tech’s head coach Joey McGuire wears a “swing your sword” before game against Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Joey McGuire has no intention of wasting any time in Lubbock. After bullying the Ole Miss Rebels in their bowl game, Texas Tech could be dangerous this season.
Penn State
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
James Franklin loses plenty of experience, but could have a strong team assembled next season.
Kansas State
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Replacing Deuce Vaughn won’t be easy. Will Howard’s improvement should keep Kansas State in the Big 12 conversation.
Utah
Football Utah At Osu 3524
The Utes will have a difficult time replacing Cam Rising, but the culture in place could keep producing winning football for Kyle Whittingham.
Colorado
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
The influx of talent Deion Sanders brings to Colorado is undeniable. The Buffaloes could have a similar resurgence to that of Lincoln Riley at Southern California.
North Carolina
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Drake Maye and Mack Brown are staying in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels could wreak havoc in the ACC.
Ole Miss
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The Rebels did not finish the 2022 season strong, but should find a way to manufacture offense in 2023.
UTSA
Tim Warner/Getty Images
Texas will be fortunate not to play the UTSA Roadrunners next season. Starting quarterback Frank Harris returns for Jeff Traylor’s team next year.