Texas Football: Potential targets for wide receivers coach

Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion is off to UNLV to take the offensive coordinator job. Marion is the final piece to Barry Odom’s staff in Las Vegas.

In his one season with the Longhorns, Marion made a substantial impact on the program. He played a significant role in helping Texas land another top-five class on the recruiting front. Marion landed an exceptional wide receiver group, including five-star Johntay Cook, four-star Ryan Niblett and four-star DeAndre Moore.

Marion’s departure served as a surprise to Texas players and fans. Many are disappointed to see the up-and-coming coach leave. Steve Sarkisian is now forced to look for his third wide receivers coach in as many years.

The timing of the move does not favor Texas, as the Horns are in need of a transfer wide receiver.

Here is a look at a few potential targets for Texas to replace Marion as wide receivers coach.

Ra'Shaad Samples - Arizona State

Emmett Jones - Texas Tech

Malcom Kelly - TCU

Holmon Wiggins - Alabama

