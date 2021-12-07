Texas Football: Postseason superlatives for offense, defense and newcomers

Steve Sarkisian’s first season on the Forty Acres didn’t turn out the way that many may have hoped.

While the 5-7 record was certainly underwhelming, there were still several positives to take away from the season. A few strong individual performances provided promise for the future, and Sarkisian appears to have the culture of the program trending in the right direction.

In order to compete for a Big 12 title next year, Texas will need to land a few immediate contributors from the transfer portal this offseason, and focus on closing out the 2022 recruiting cycle with one of the top classes in the country.

As we take a look back on the 2021 college football season, true freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy was certainly one of Texas’ most dangerous weapons, while running back Bijan Robinson continued to live up to the hype.

Offensive player of the year

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Bijan Robinson, RB

Freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy is just as deserving of this superlative, but we’re giving running back Bijan Robinson the edge here. Without the star running back, this season could have gone much different for Texas. He single-handedly put the team on his back in the win against TCU, and made up for poor quarterback play on numerous occasions. In just 10 games this season, he compiled 195 carries, 1,127 yards, and 11 rushing touchdowns. Through the air, he added on 26 receptions for 295 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Robinson will once again be the focal point of the offense next season.

Defensive player of the year

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Moro Ojomo, DL

This was a tough one to pick as Texas’ defense certainly had their fair share of struggles this season. However, Moro Ojomo started all 12 games and was one of the few consistent disruptors along the defensive line. He finished the season with 29 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and one pass defended. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was a close runner up for our defensive player of the year honors.

Offensive newcomer of the year

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Worthy, WR

This is a no-brainer. Freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy had one of the best single-season performances in school history. He concluded his freshman campaign with 63 receptions for 998 yards and 12 touchdowns. Worthy also surpassed Roy Williams’ freshman record for yards and touchdowns, and one touchdown shy of Jordan Shipley’s record for touchdowns in a season. The freshman All-American has a bright future in Austin.

Defensive newcomer of the year

David Purdy/Getty Images

Byron Murphy, DL

The defensive transfer players that were brought in didn’t have as big of an impact as expected, and Byron Murphy quietly had a very successful freshman season. He received more playing time as the season went on, and was even named an honorable mention for the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. He concluded his first college season with 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in seven appearances. Many veteran players have praised Murphy’s potential and the future impact he will have on this defensive unit.

Assistant coach of the year

AP Photo/Michael Thomas

Jeff Banks

Special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Jeff Banks is the choice here for the drastic improvement of the special teams unit this season. They limited mistakes, and the only true blunders came from Xavier Worthy’s mishap against Oklahoma or Cameron Dicker’s dropped snap on a punt at Arkansas. Both easy fixes moving forward. Other than that, it was very sound play from this unit and they did not give up any back-breaking yardage either. Blocking several kicks and limiting penalties here is a positive sign for this group moving forward.

