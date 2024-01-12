Texas football posts Steve Sarkisian video amid Alabama coach search: 'I came here to win championships'

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal both shared messages on social media in support of the Longhorns program late Thursday night before the program shared a message Friday morning that the coach was "just getting started."

The messages come as Sarkisian has been named as a possible candidate to replace Nick Saban at Alabama following this week's news that Saban, a seven-time national champion, would retire.

Posting on both X and Instagram stories, Sarkisian's message was a black screen with a single message and the emoji featuring the "Hook'em" signal.

He then retweeted his wife, who shared a one word message with a pair of emojis.

TEXAS 🤘🏾🧡 — Loreal Sarkisian (@LorealSarkisian) January 12, 2024

The following morning, Texas football shared a video that featured Sark and his post on X.

"I came here to win championships," Sarkisian can be heard saying in the video, "We're here to chase greatness, to win championships. This is the University of Texas and people are going to want to be part of it."

Also on Friday morning, Bastrop head football coach Jake Griedl posted a photo of himself and Sarkisian, noting the Texas football coach was visiting Bastrop High School for a recruiting visit.

Opening day of recruiting… first stop.. Bastrop, Texas!



Thank you @CoachSark and @TexasFootball for coming by to recruit our young men.#RecruitTheSTROP pic.twitter.com/iTVeKwjVus — Jake Griedl (@JGriedl) January 12, 2024

