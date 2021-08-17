Texas Football Position Outlook: Quarterback

Very few positions in all of sports are under a microscope quite like the starting quarterback at the University of Texas. The pressure can be enormous but pay off when expectations are met (hello Vince Young and Colt McCoy).

A new starter is going to emerge during Steve Sarkisian’s first season in charge. Hudson Card and Casey Thompson have been battling ever since the first spring practice and are expected to until the season opener.

Three other quarterbacks are on the roster, with two being first-year true freshmen. Charles Wright is the only one on scholarship, while Ben Ballard and Cole Lourd are walk-ons.

If Sarkisian is known for his one thing, it is his quarterback development. Dating back to his time at USC, many first-round draft picks have been coached by the “quarterback guru.”

While only two guys may have the chance to start, a young quarterback room is in Austin.

Here is Texas’ quarterback outlook heading into the 2021 season.

Hudson Card

Of the two quarterbacks competing for the starting role, Hudson Card is considered the more stereotypical pocket passer. Not to say he cannot move around in the pocket and make plays on the fly but his arm strength is considered better than Casey Thompson's. Something working in favor of Card is he is younger than his competitor, giving Sarkisian more time to develop him into the star. After a COVID-19 year, he could be on campus for as many as four years. Projected role: Potential starter

Ben Ballard

During his two seasons on campus, Ben Ballard has one career appearance against Colorado last season. He is another walk-on, wearing the No. 16, something Texas fans are hoping he will have to give up next season. One of three Austin native quarterbacks, Ballard may get some more mop-up duty this season. Projected role: Benchwarmer

Cole Lourd

Cole Lourd was a late addition to the 2021 recruiting class as a preferred walk-on. Choosing Texas over a scholarship offer at LSU, Lourd did not get to play his senior season of football due to COVID-19 in the state of California. During his two years starting, he threw for 58 touchdowns and over 5,300 yards. A project Sarkisian will work on over the years. Projected role: Benchwarmer

Casey Thompson

After three years of waiting behind Sam Ehlinger, Casey Thompson finally has the chance to become the starting quarterback at Texas. Many saw him as the favorite after the Alamo Bowl performance against Colorado. However, Sarkisian has made it clear this is a full-on competition. Thompson is the more athletic of the two and will have an easier time making plays with his feet than Card. Arm strength and decision-making are where questions begin to arise. If he can separate himself before the Sept. 4 deadline, the job is his. The clock ticks. Projected role: Potential starter

Charles Wright

Another first-year quarterback, Charles Wright was once an Iowa State commit. Once Jalen Milroe decided to flip his commitment to Alabama, Tom Herman and his staff landed the Austin High School product. Pending the result of the Card vs Thompson battle, one could certainly insert their name in the transfer portal before the 2022 season. This could lead Wright to become the favorite for the backup spot going forward. He may not be one of Sarkisian's takes but still possesses a ton of talent. Projected role: Third-string

