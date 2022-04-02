Texas Football: Players that are standing out so far in spring ball

With college football seeming so close yet so far away, Texas fans are eager to see their beloved Longhorns on the field again in an improved fashion.

The first season under Steve Sarkisian in 2021 did not go nearly as well as many had hoped. Fans were expecting a possible Big 12 Championship appearance and/or a New Year’s six bowl game, but saw neither. Texas finished the season 5-7 and find themselves in a situation similar to years prior, waiting to see some improvement.

On the bright side, Sarkisian and his staff (some new) spared no expense this offseason when it came to adding more talent via recruiting or the transfer portal.

The Longhorns were able to bring in the No. 5 recruiting class complimented by a top 10 transfer class.

The new faces headlined by Ohio State quarterback transfer Quinn Ewers have Texas fans chomping at the bit to see the new look Longhorns suit up. While they have just started putting the pads on as recent as this last week, some players are still standing out among others.

Here are a few players who have been standing out according to 247Sports’ Chip Brown (exclusive content).

Isaiah Neyor, WR

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming transfer is already making noise in his first few weeks as a Longhorn. Fellow receiver Jordan Whittington spoke highly of him when he spoke with the media on Thursday.

Range is a good way to describe him. He just grabs everything in like a six-yard radius, and he’s catching on fast. He’s one of those guys who sees it once, and then he’s good.

Cole Hutson, OL

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

As the lone freshman offensive lineman that enrolled early, Cole Hutson has caught the attention of star running back Bijan Robinson. The Heisman candidate spoke highly of the young linemen this week.

O-line is obviously a focus on our team, and he’s coming in and cracking back on people, finishing his blocks. His energy is good. It’s just good to see that from a young guy on the O-line, because you can see what he can do for the future and even for the season – he can make a big impact.

Ryan Watts, DB

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The big-bodied defensive back transfer out of Ohio State is already making a name for himself. Both Robinson and Whittington spoke highly of him. Here is what Robinson had to say about one of the newer members of the defensive back room.

Ryan Watts has been doing very well at corner. He’s a threat because of his size, his presence.

Whittington, someone who has likely faced Watts during drills, also praised him.

Ryan is a big, long dude at cornerback. I’m not used to seeing that big, long corner out there.

Anthony Cook, S

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

One of the few players making a position change this offseason, as Cook found himself being moved to safety to help make up for losing both of the starting safeties from last season. Whittington expressed that the move is going well for Cook.

Cook is a dog. He’s a competitor. He’s fierce, fearless. He’s really aggressive, and he’s smart. Like he’s good at reading the receivers’ stem and stuff like that – keeping his leverage, and he’ll hit you – really hard.

Jahdae Barron, DB

Image courtesy of Texas Sports

Barron is someone who has seen decent playing time, but this year is his first real chance at securing a starting spot. Whittington praised the young defensive back.

I like how vocal Jahdae is. He’ll echo a call even when it has nothing to do with him, and his technique is phenomenal. Really good feet. I can tell he works a lot extra outside of here. And he’s a leader to the other guys.

