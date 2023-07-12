Texas Football: Players with new jersey numbers ahead of 2023

The time has come where we finally know what jersey number each player on the Texas roster will be rocking in 2023.

As usual there are new players receiving their jersey numbers for the first time such as incoming freshmen and recent transfer portal additions. There are also returning players that have decided to make a number change.

With Big 12 Media Days starting on Wednesday, Texas officially updated their roster. We’ve already covered the jerseys swaps and early enrollees of last spring, but there’s several more ahead of fall camp.

Let’s take a look at which numbers players have decided to change their number ahead of the 2023 season, and which ones the summer enrollees decided to sport as a Longhorn.

Derrick Williams Jr., DB

Derrick Williams Jr., DB

The highly ranked four-star will be wearing the No. 2 this upcoming season. A number that was worn by James Madison transfer linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey last season.

Casey Cain, WR

Casey Cain, WR



The third-year receiver used to wear No. 88, but will be shedding off one of the eights and instead will take Xavier Worthy’s old No. 8. This past season he recorded eight catches for over 200 yards.

Isaiah Neyor, WR

Isaiah Neyor, WR

After much excitement surrounding his arrival last spring, Neyor went down with a season-ending injury. He has recovered and will now be wearing No. 9 for Texas. That number was previously occupied by Alabama transfer Jahleel Billingsley.

S’Maje Burrell, LB

S'Maje Burrell, LB



Another new face to the program, the former four-star linebacker will be wearing No. 15. A number to get familiar with as he has a chance to contend for playing time if all goes right for him.

Michael Taaffe, S

Michael Taaffe, S

The walk-on safety that played a pretty significant role on the field and in the recruitment of some big players has switched to No. 16. He and Arch Manning will share the number.

Ryan Niblett, WR

Ryan Niblett, WR



The incoming freshman receiver was assigned Isaiah Neyor’s old No. 18, after Neyor opted to switch his number as well. Joining him in wearing No. 18 is four-star linebacker Liona Lefau.

Warren Roberson, S

Warren Roberson, S

While Jonathon Brooks wears the No. 24 on offense, no one on defense had the number in use. Incoming freshman and four-star safety Warren Roberson will be wearing the No. 24 for his first season.

Tre Wisner, RB

Tre Wisner, RB



The incoming freshman running back took No. 26 from walk-on Ky Woods, who will go up a couple numbers and wear No. 29.

Billy Walton, EDGE

Billy Walton, EDGE

The top-45 recruit was given an interesting number for an EDGE as he will wear No. 31, which is often associated with defensive backs or even running backs.

Brady Sarkisian, LB

Brady Sarkisian, LB

The son of head coach Steve Sarkisian and walk-on linebacker Brady Sarkisian will be wearing No. 32.

Jelani McDonald, DB

Jelani McDonald, DB

The do-it-all athlete that played quarterback, linebacker, receiver, and defensive back is officially listed as a defensive back. He will be wearing No. 44.

Tausili Akana, EDGE

Tausili Akana, EDGE

The four-star EDGE out of Utah will don the number once worn by Texas star Joseph Ossai in No. 46.

Brooks Kieschnick Jr., OL

Brooks Kieschnick Jr., OL

A walk-on offensive lineman whose dad actually starred on the baseball diamond for Texas, Brooks Kieschnick Jr. was given No. 68.

Trevor Goosby, OT

Trevor Goosby, OT

The three-star offensive tackle gets a pretty solid number for offensive tackles, wearing No. 74.

Spencer Shannon, TE

Spencer Shannon, TE

The Mater Dei product and tight end will be wearing No. 83 for the Longhorns this season.

Will Randle, TE

Will Randle, TE

Arch Manning’s high school running mate and and now college teammate, Will Randle will be wearing No. 87 for the Longhorns.

Trill Carter, DL

Trill Carter, DL

The Minnesota transfer will go down one number from what he wore for the Gophers, and will be wearing No. 98 which was previously worn by Moro Ojomo.

Ryan Sanborn, P

Ryan Sanborn, P

The Stanford transfer will wear the same number he wore for the Cardinal, the No. 27.

