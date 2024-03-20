Texas Football: Opponents for 2025 schedule revealed

Texas’ SEC opponents for the 2025 college football season were released on Wednesday.

It came as a surprise to some that the SEC opponents in 2025 are the same as the 2024 season.

When quarterback Arch Manning takes the reins for Texas in 2025, the Longhorns will host Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at home. Texas will face Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State on the road.

In terms of nonconference opponents in 2025, Texas has scheduled Sam Houston State, Ohio State, San Jose State and UTEP.

