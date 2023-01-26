Texas Football: One Big 12 coach says he knows his opponents for 2023

The Big 12 has informed at least one football coach who his team will play in 2023. That is, if West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is to be believed.

Brown said the following of his 2023 Big 12 football schedule.

I know who we are playing, but I don’t know when we are playing them.

The secrecy over the schedule is befuddling, as is its presumed lack of completion. Brown knows his 2023 opponents. Why don’t we know as well?

The SEC announced its 2023 slate in September. In late October, the Big Ten followed with its own schedule. The slow moving Pac-12 announced its set of games on January 18. The Big 12 doesn’t yet have an announcement date.

There’s no reason why conference commissioner Brett Yormark couldn’t let the public know each team’s opponents without the specifics of when and where games would be played. Even so, we’re still waiting for any word of a schedule announcement.

It’s unclear as to what is the hold up for the league, but the Big 12’s indecision is yet another reason for the Longhorns to leave the middling conference.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire