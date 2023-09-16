Texas football officials rule freshman RB CJ Baxter out of game against Wyoming

Texas freshman running back CJ Baxter, the team's starter in the first two games, will not play against Wyoming after suffering an injury late in lats week's win over Alabama. Jonathon Brooks will start at running back against Wyoming.

According to Texas officials, freshman running back C.J. Baxter and junior linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr. will not play in Saturday’s game against Wyoming.

Baxter injured his right lower leg or ankle late in the game against Alabama, and Blackwell has not yet played this season after suffering an injury last month in preseason workouts. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said on Thursday that both were “game-time decisions.”

More: Bohls, Golden: Texas got the big win at Alabama, so now what?

Earlier in the week, Sarkisian said the injury to Baxter is “not quite as serious as we may have originally thought,” which bodes well for the rest of the season. He also said Blackwell “is close” to returning.

More: 'We’re gonna hunt': Despite the growing target on its back, Texas remains on the attack

Baxter, a five-star recruit from Florida, has started both games this season and has 69 yards rushing on 16 carries and another 21 yards on four receptions. With Baxter out, Jonathon Brooks will get the start. Brooks leads the team with 26 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown and 46 yards and another touchdown on three catches.

Blackwell was battling for a starting linebacker spot opposite senior All-Big 12 defensive player of the year Jaylan Ford before his injury.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Teas football says starting RB CJ Baxter out against Wyoming