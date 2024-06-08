Texas football offers class of 2027 safety Isala Wily-Ava of California

The Texas Longhorns football coaching staff has officially extended an offer to Class of 2027 Safety Isala Wily-Ava out of Bellflower, CA.

Wily-Ava will be one of the country’s most sought-after defensive recruits in a few years, with a massive frame at 6’2 195 pounds. He completed his freshman year with high school powerhouse St. John Bosco in California.

Texas certainly makes for his notable offer with other scholarship offers from California, Utah, Oregon State, and New Mexico. But by the end of his recruiting cycle, he will have received a call from every major university in the country.

It will be interesting to continue to follow Wily-Ava’s high school career as he enters only his sophomore season.

After a great camp, I am blessed to earn an offer from The University of Texas 🤘🏾#hook’em #LaieBoyz🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/Wv0j8fJWqN — Isala Aisa Wily-Ava (@1salaWilyAva) June 7, 2024

