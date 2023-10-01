Texas football notebook: Career day from Adonai Mitchell helps overcome injury to TE Sanders

With tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders sidelined for most of the game with a sprained ankle, Adonai Mitchell picked a perfect time to have a career day.

Mitchell, a native from the Houston area who transferred into the program from Georgia in the offseason, hauled in 10 catches for 141 yards, both single-game career-highs. His performance helped quarterback Quinn Ewers top 300 yards passing for the second time this season despite the absence of Sanders. It also made the Kansas defense pay for focusing too much on leading receiver Xavier Worthy, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said.

“With AD, today was a great example,” Sarkisian said. “Xavier continues to garner so much attention, and when you can have another receiver opposite him catch 10 balls for 141 yards, then all of a sudden you have a complimentary receiver on the other side. Sooner or later, people are going to start paying more attention to No. 5 (Mitchell). Now with JT (Sanders) and Jordan Whittington and Jonathon Brooks running the way he's running, we've got a really good variety of players that we can get spread the ball around to.”

Worthy still pulled in all seven of his targets for 93 yards in Texas' 40-14 win. Mitchell agreed with his coach, saying he just had to keep defenses honest with Sanders on the sidelines.

“I’m not going to lie, it's crazy how much attention Xavier gets and how the defense just has to respect who he is,” Mitchell said. “I feel like when that happens, that opens up opportunities for not just me, but JT, the running backs, everyone.”

As for Sanders, he appeared to get his ankle rolled up in a pile in the first half and spent most of the second quarter on a stationary bicycle trying to keep loose. He was not suited up for the second half, but Sarkisian is hopeful that he will be ready for the Oklahoma game Saturday.

“It's not anything that we think is truly structural,” Sarkisian said. “It's not a broken bone or a torn ligament or something, but how bodies respond is how they respond. I know our medical staff and he will do all the work that they can to get him as healthy as they can. Whether he's going to be able to play or not next week, we'll find out.”

More: Texas football pounds No. 24 Kansas: our staff takeaways from Longhorns' 40-14 win

Quinn Ewers shakes off first interception

Another rush TD: While Brooks leads the Longhorns with 596 yards rushing for the season, no one has run into the end zone more than Ewers. He showed off his speed for the second straight week with a career-long 30-yard touchdown run through the heart of the Kansas defense in the first half, which was one yard longer than his 29-yard scoring run against Baylor last week. He added a 1-yard run on a bootleg late in the game to help seal the win.

Did that scoring run against Baylor give him a boost when it comes to running the ball?

“I've definitely boosted my confidence a little bit in that aspect of my game,” Ewers said. “If I need to pick up a third down every now and then. I feel comfortable doing that.”

Ewers ended the game with a career-high 40 yards rushing on seven carries to go along 325 yards on 25-of-35 passing. That output on the ground surprised even some of his teammates.

“I didn’t know he could do that, for real,” Mitchell said. “But he’s got some speed.”

Those scoring runs and Texas’ offensive output of a season-high 661 yards helped make up for Ewers’ first interception of the season. Dating back to last season, the quarterback had gone 245 consecutive passes without throwing an interception before Kansas linebacker Cornell Wheeler picked him off in the second quarter . It's the second longest streak in program history behind Sam Ehlinger's string of 308 passes without a pick.

Several freshmen burn redshirts

Bye, bye, redshirts: A handful of freshmen won't be eligible for a redshirt season after playing their fifth game on Saturday: linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., wide receiver Johntay Cook II, nickel back Jelani McDonald, linebacker Liona Lefau, running back Tre Wisner and cornerback Malik Muhammad.

Blue-chip recruits enjoy game

A big recruiting weekend: The third home game of the season offered another chance for Texas to host some highly-recruited high school prospects, including a pair of five-star prospects from Duncanville. Edge Collin Simmons has already pledged to Texas for the 2024 class while receiver Dakorien Moore is one of the state’s top recruits for 2025. Moore has committed to LSU, but that hasn’t stopped Sarkisian and his staff from pursuing the speedster. Offensive lineman DeAndre Carter (Mater Dei, Calif.), edge Solomon Williams (Carrollwood Day, Florida), cornerback Kobe Black (Waco Connally) and linebacker Noah Mikhail (Bonita, Calif.) also attended the game.

Texcetera

Quick hits: Cornerback Ryan Watts limped off the field in the first half and did not return. Coaches didn’t have an update after the game. … Worthy has caught a pass in all 30 games to start his career and became the 11th Longhorn to post 2,000 career receiving yards …. Kansas entered the game leading the country with a third-down conversion rate of 60.5%. but went 0-of-8 on third downs. … The Longhorns had a 300-yard passer (Ewers), a 200-yard rusher (Brooks) and a 100-yard receiver (Mitchell) for only the second time in school history. The only other time came in 1999 against Oklahoma with 328 yards passing from Major Applewhite, 204 rushing yards from Hodges Mitchell and 111 receiving yards from Montrell Flowers. … Texas earned the program's 150th victory in Big 12 play and improved its all-time Big 12 record to 150-79.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Career day from Adonai Mitchell eases injury to TE Ja'Tavion Sanders