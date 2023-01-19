Texas Football News: Jalen Catalon officially signs, punter Ian Ratliff commits

Keep up with the latest news surrounding the Texas football program this week.

Punter Ian Ratliff commits to Texas

Thank you to @CoachJeffBanks & @CoachJCros for the great visit and offer to play at the University of Texas!!#HookEm @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/qKHhNCclOO — Ian Ratliff (@IanRatliff4) January 14, 2023

After enjoying a visit to Texas over the weekend, punter Ian Ratliff announced his commitment to the Longhorns as a preferred walk-on in the 2023 recruiting class.

Former Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon officially signs with Texas

Officially a Longhorn! Welcome to the family @jcatalon27 🤘 pic.twitter.com/TPydm0YFvQ — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) January 18, 2023

Texas landed former Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon via the transfer portal on Jan. 9. The official Texas football Twitter account announced on Wednesday that he has now officially signed with the Longhorns.

Texas emerging as the favorite for Georgia transfer WR AD Mitchell

Texas 🔮 pick for Adonai Mitchell (🏈) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2023 WR / 6-3 / 190

✍️ By Hudson Standish

🎚️ 6 (Med)#247Sports #ALLGAS23 #AllGasNoBrakes ⛽️🙅‍♂️🛑 #HookEm 🤘🐂 — Texas Crystal Ball 🤘🔮 🧙‍♂️ 📈 (@texcrystal_ball) January 19, 2023

Talented Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell entered the transfer portal this week and Texas quickly emerged as the favorite. Fuel was added to the fire on Thursday as 247Sports’ Hudson Standish entered a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Longhorns.

