Texas Football: Midseason grades for each position group

The Texas Longhorns season has been a bit of a roller coaster through six games. The Horns are 4-2 with a close loss to No. 1 Alabama and an overtime defeat at the hands of Texas Tech.

Texas is proving to be a much-improved team compared to a year ago. Outside of the disaster in Lubbock against the Red Raiders, an argument could be made Texas has played well in every single ballgame.

Steve Sarkisian’s team is only a couple of plays away from being undefeated at this point in time.

Texas is building some serious momentum after a 49-0 romp of rival Oklahoma. The Longhorns finally have starting quarterback Quinn Ewers back from injury and look to make some serious noise down the stretch of the year. The goal of playing for a Big 12 title is certainly still within reach for this squad.

As we reach the halfway point of the season, here are the grades of how each position group has faired so far in 2022.

Quarterback: B+

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Texas quarterbacks have been battling injuries early on this year. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers has missed three games while Hudson Card stepped in while playing on a hurt ankle. Ewers has looked the part of a future first-round draft pick at times and Card deserves tons of credit for keeping Texas competitive in his absence.

Running back: A

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas’ running back room entered the year as one of the strong units in the nation for good reasons. Bijan Robinson is off to a great junior campaign. Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson provide a great change of pace on the bench. Sarkisian is doing a great job getting all his backs involved each week.

Wide receiver: B-

Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Texas’ wide receiver production has suffered a bit due to the lack of healthy quarterback play. It took three games for a Texas wideout to finally catch a touchdown, but the group is quickly putting it together at the right time.

Tight end: A-

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Tavion Sanders has emerged as a star for the Texas offense. He is a matchup nightmare for opposing secondaries and provided great blocking in the run game. Texas has a future NFL Draft pick in Sanders.

Offensive line: B-

AP Photo/Michael Thomas

The young offensive line has been stable for the Longhorns this season. Freshman left tackle Kelvin Banks is on track for an All-American year. The unit has room for improvement in the run-blocking aspect.

Defensive line: B

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas’ defenive line has been a pleasant surprise in 2022. The Longhorns are top 10 in the country in pressuring the opposing quarterback while stopping the run at a high rate. The sack numbers are not quite there to give this group a higher grade.

Linebackers: B+

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas defense’s improvement against the run has lots to do with the linebacker group. Jaylan Ford leads the Big 12 in tackles and DeMarvion Overshown is making plays all over the field.

Defensive backs: B

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas’ secondary is doing a fantastic job of limiting explosive plays. The unit is playing both physical and disciplined football on the back end. The tackling improvement the defensive backs have made is noticeable.

Special teams: B-

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas’ special teams unit is handling the turnover it faced in 2021 very well. Brett Auburn has already made a few clutch kicks early on. We still are waiting for Worthy or Robinson to make a big play in the return game.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire