Texas Football: Midseason awards for seven players

The No. 9 Texas Longhorns are 5-1 through the first six weeks of the season. Believe it or not, Texas still has a great chance to make the Big 12 conference championship game and the College Football Playoff.

The Longhorns are scoring an average of 35 points per game while allowing only 16.3 points on the defensive side, a significant improvement from last year’s nearly 23 points per game.

Over the past six weeks, we have seen significant improvements in the team’s mindset and performance on the field compared to last year.

This Texas team feels different, and although they were handed their first loss last week, the Longhorns still control their own destiny and will look to achieve a conference championship in December.

From monsters on the defensive line to newcomers, here are my midseason awards for seven Texas players.

Texas’ defensive line has been anchored by T’Vondre Sweat, who currently leads all interior linemen in college football with a PFF defensive grade of 91.1. Opposing teams have had a difficult time dealing with his on-field abilities.

Honorable mention: Jaylan Ford

Offensive MVP: Jonathon Brooks

Jonathon Brooks has proven to be a dominant force this season, leading all Power Five running backs with 726 rushing yards. Despite preseason doubts about replacing Bijan Robinson’s production, Brooks has put those concerns to rest with his impressive performance. As a result, Brooks has emerged as one of the nation’s top running backs.

Honorable mention: Ja’Tavion Sanders

Most improved: Christian Jones

Christian Jones’ development under Kyle Flood has been significant. This season, he has achieved an impressive 82.0 PFF passing grade, almost 10 points higher than his previous score last season. Jones has been an absolute force on the field, having not allowed any sacks, and only permitting three pressures on the quarterback.

Honorable mention: Quinn Ewers

Newcomer of the year: Anthony Hill Jr

Anthony Hill Jr, the freshman five-star from Denton, has already made an impact on the dominant Texas defense with 19 tackles, three sacks, and eight pressures on the quarterback. Hill had originally committed to Texas A&M but ultimately decided to join the real flagship program of Texas.

Honorable mention: CJ Baxter

Best unit: Defensive line

The Texas Longhorns’ defensive line, led by standout T’Vondre Sweat, has been impressive this season, holding opponents to just over 100 rushing yards per game. With Byron Murphy II, Barryn Sorrell, T’Vondre Sweat, and Alfred Collins anchoring the line, opposing offenses will have their work cut out for them.

Honorable mention: Offensive line

Top transfer: Adonai Mitchell

Texas added Adonai Mitchell last offseason, who previously won the national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs. Mitchell has already made a significant impact for Texas just six weeks into the season, showing his playmaking abilities with 354 receiving yards and four touchdowns. It is expected that he will continue to contribute to the stat sheet as the season progresses.

Honorable mention: Jalen Catalon

Surprise player: Malik Muhammad

As a freshman on one of the most prominent college football programs, Muhammad has exceeded expectations so far. While it can be challenging for a freshman, he has embraced the opportunity. Despite allowing 134 yards, Muhammad is only playing a small portion of his full potential, and he is expected to improve with more playing time.

Honorable mention: Ethan Burke

