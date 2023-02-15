Texas Football: What makes the SEC a unique challenge for Texas

Times are changing on the Forty Acres. As of 2024, the Texas Longhorns will be members of the Southeastern Conference. It will be a challenge unlike any other Texas has faced.

Barry Switzer outlined how difficult winning will be for Oklahoma in its new conference. Texas will have an equally difficult challenge on its hands in the new league.

After adding Oklahoma and Texas, the SEC will now have three traditional blue bloods. Alabama has the most hardware of the three.

The challenge of the SEC isn’t so much the middle as it is the top half. Just under what are typically considered blue bloods is a tier dominated by SEC teams. Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, Florida and Auburn might find themselves under blue blood status, but with the potential and some of the hardware to compete with college football’s best.

The Tennessee Volunteers boast six national championships all time. Georgia, LSU, Florida and Auburn have played in a combined eleven national championship games since 2003.

At it’s peak, Texas can compete with anyone. Nevertheless, Longhorns will need to up their game to climb to the top of their new conference.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire