Texas Football: Longhorns Wire awards for the 2022 season
The 2022 regular season has come to an end for the Texas Longhorns.
Texas capped off its campaign with a 38-27 victory over in-state rival Baylor. Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson flourished in the second half to lead the Horns to a win.
If one word could be used to describe the direction of the program following as the regular season comes to a close, “improvement” would be a good fit.
Texas enhanced its play in every phase of the game compared to a year ago. The Longhorns’ defense went from one of the worse in school history to a top-30 unit in the nation. Texas’ offense became more efficient behind the excellent running game of Bijan Robinson.
Most importantly, Steve Sarkisian saw his squad’s record go from 5-7 to 8-4.
As Texas enters the offseason preparing for a bowl game, we decided to take a step back and evaluate the star performances from the year.
Here is a complete look at the Longhorns Wire team awards for the 2022 Texas football season.
Offensive MVP: RB Bijan Robinson
John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports
Honorable mentions:
LT Kelvin Banks Jr.
WR Xavier Worthy
TE Ja’Tavion Sanders
Defensive MVP: LB Jaylan Ford
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Honorable mentions:
LB DeMarvion Overshown
DB Jahdae Barron
DT Keondre Coburn
Offensive newcomer of the year: LT Kelvin Banks Jr.
AP Photo/Michael Thomas
Honorable mentions:
QB Quinn Ewers
RG Cole Hutson
Defensive newcomer of the year: CB Ryan Watts
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Honorable mentions:
LB Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey
Most improved offensive player: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Honorable mentions:
RT Christian Jones
C Jake Majors
QB Hudson Card
Most improved defensive player: DB Jerrin Thompson
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Honorable mentions:
DB Jahdae Barron
DE Barryn Sorrell
LB Jaylan Ford
Special teams MVP: RB Keilan Robinson
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Honorable mentions:
K Bert Auburn
RB Roschon Johnson
PR Xavier Worthy
Game of the year: Texas takes down Oklahoma
Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK
Honorable mentions:
Texas vs. Baylor
Texas vs. Kansas State
Moment of the year: Roschon Johnson's game sealing touchdown vs. Baylor
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Honorable mentions:
Bijan Robinson’s touchdown vs. UTSA
Keondre Coburn’s forced fumble vs. Kansas State
Jaylan Ford INT vs. Baylor