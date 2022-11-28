Texas Football: Longhorns Wire awards for the 2022 season

Chandler Mumme
·2 min read

The 2022 regular season has come to an end for the Texas Longhorns.

Texas capped off its campaign with a 38-27 victory over in-state rival Baylor. Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson flourished in the second half to lead the Horns to a win.

If one word could be used to describe the direction of the program following as the regular season comes to a close, “improvement” would be a good fit.

Texas enhanced its play in every phase of the game compared to a year ago. The Longhorns’ defense went from one of the worse in school history to a top-30 unit in the nation. Texas’ offense became more efficient behind the excellent running game of Bijan Robinson.

Most importantly, Steve Sarkisian saw his squad’s record go from 5-7 to 8-4.

As Texas enters the offseason preparing for a bowl game, we decided to take a step back and evaluate the star performances from the year.

Here is a complete look at the Longhorns Wire team awards for the 2022 Texas football season.

Offensive MVP: RB Bijan Robinson

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mentions:

  • LT Kelvin Banks Jr.

  • WR Xavier Worthy

  • TE Ja’Tavion Sanders

Defensive MVP: LB Jaylan Ford

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mentions:

  • LB DeMarvion Overshown

  • DB Jahdae Barron

  • DT Keondre Coburn

Offensive newcomer of the year: LT Kelvin Banks Jr.

AP Photo/Michael Thomas

Honorable mentions:

  • QB Quinn Ewers

  • RG Cole Hutson

Defensive newcomer of the year: CB Ryan Watts

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mentions:

  • LB Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey

Most improved offensive player: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mentions:

  • RT Christian Jones

  • C Jake Majors

  • QB Hudson Card

Most improved defensive player: DB Jerrin Thompson

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mentions:

  • DB Jahdae Barron

  • DE Barryn Sorrell

  • LB Jaylan Ford

Special teams MVP: RB Keilan Robinson

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mentions:

  • K Bert Auburn

  • RB Roschon Johnson

  • PR Xavier Worthy

Game of the year: Texas takes down Oklahoma

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK

Honorable mentions:

  • Texas vs. Baylor

  • Texas vs. Kansas State

Moment of the year: Roschon Johnson's game sealing touchdown vs. Baylor

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mentions:

  • Bijan Robinson’s touchdown vs. UTSA

  • Keondre Coburn’s forced fumble vs. Kansas State

  • Jaylan Ford INT vs. Baylor



