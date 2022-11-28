Texas Football: Longhorns Wire awards for the 2022 season

The 2022 regular season has come to an end for the Texas Longhorns.

Texas capped off its campaign with a 38-27 victory over in-state rival Baylor. Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson flourished in the second half to lead the Horns to a win.

If one word could be used to describe the direction of the program following as the regular season comes to a close, “improvement” would be a good fit.

Texas enhanced its play in every phase of the game compared to a year ago. The Longhorns’ defense went from one of the worse in school history to a top-30 unit in the nation. Texas’ offense became more efficient behind the excellent running game of Bijan Robinson.

Most importantly, Steve Sarkisian saw his squad’s record go from 5-7 to 8-4.

As Texas enters the offseason preparing for a bowl game, we decided to take a step back and evaluate the star performances from the year.

Here is a complete look at the Longhorns Wire team awards for the 2022 Texas football season.

Offensive MVP: RB Bijan Robinson

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mentions:

LT Kelvin Banks Jr.

WR Xavier Worthy

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders

Defensive MVP: LB Jaylan Ford

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mentions:

LB DeMarvion Overshown

DB Jahdae Barron

DT Keondre Coburn

Offensive newcomer of the year: LT Kelvin Banks Jr.

AP Photo/Michael Thomas

Honorable mentions:

QB Quinn Ewers

RG Cole Hutson

Defensive newcomer of the year: CB Ryan Watts

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mentions:

LB Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey

Most improved offensive player: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mentions:

RT Christian Jones

C Jake Majors

QB Hudson Card

Most improved defensive player: DB Jerrin Thompson

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mentions:

DB Jahdae Barron

DE Barryn Sorrell

LB Jaylan Ford

Special teams MVP: RB Keilan Robinson

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mentions:

K Bert Auburn

RB Roschon Johnson

PR Xavier Worthy

Game of the year: Texas takes down Oklahoma

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK

Honorable mentions:

Texas vs. Baylor

Texas vs. Kansas State

Moment of the year: Roschon Johnson's game sealing touchdown vs. Baylor

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mentions:

Bijan Robinson’s touchdown vs. UTSA

Keondre Coburn’s forced fumble vs. Kansas State

Jaylan Ford INT vs. Baylor

