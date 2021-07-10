Texas Football: Longhorns picked to finish third in Big 12 media preseason poll

To no surprise, Big 12 media representatives chose Oklahoma to win the conference for the sixth straight year.

The Big 12 Football Preseason Poll was released this week and Texas was picked to finish third, while Oklahoma was the overwhelming favorite with 35 first-place votes. The only other program to receive a first place vote was Iowa State, who landed at No. 2 with four first-place nods.

Oklahoma (35) Iowa State (4) Texas Oklahoma State TCU West Virginia Kansas State Baylor Texas Tech Kansas

The Longhorns finished fourth in the conference last season, but expectations are as high as ever under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian. Although most new coaching staffs will experience hiccups throughout their first season at a new program, Sarkisian’s roster is talented enough to compete for a conference title right away.

A sleeper team to watch this season is TCU. Gary Patterson has had Texas’ number as of late and they’re certainly talented enough to shake up the conference on any given week.

The Big 12 Football Championship Game will be held on December 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.