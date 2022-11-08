Texas Football: Longhorns eyeing two massive recruiting flips

Steve Sarkisian and Texas’ coaching staff are not giving on on two priority targets in the 2023 recruiting class. The Longhorns remain all-in on five-star linebacker Anthony Hill and four-star defenive end Colton Vasek.

Texas appears to be trending in the right direction for both prospects. The Longhorns received multiple crystal ball projections in their favor for Hill and Vasek on Monday afternoon.

Hill announced his decommitment from Texas A&M on Monday and is scheduled to be in Austin this weekend for Texas’ matchup against TCU. Vasek is still verbally committed to Oklahoma but has been no stranger to Texas’ campus over the past few weeks.

Flipping the two blue-chip players would push Texas’ 2023 recruiting class up to No. 2 in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Last season the Longhorns struck gold by flipping five-star left tackle Kelvin Banks from Oregon late in the process. Time will tell if Texas’ relentless recruiting strategy is to pay off again this go around.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire