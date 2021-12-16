Texas Football: List of early enrollees for the 2022 class

Each year that passes, more and more recruits choose to take part in the early signing period rather than wait until national signing day in February.

Of course there are exceptions, recruits may choose to wait until February due to being undecided or a variety of other reasons. Five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell is a perfect example, as he has narrowed his top schools down to Texas and Oklahoma, but will not announce his decision until Feb. 3.

On the flip side, if a prospect hopes to enroll early at their school of choice, signing during the early signing period is a must. Fortunately for Texas, they got off to a hot start on Wednesday.

The Longhorns were able to sign 26 players on the first day of early signing period, making up the No. 5 recruiting class in the country. Of the 26 players signed, 11 will be enrolling early.

This is a great chance for the players to get accustomed to the college life, have additional time to develop under Steve Sarkisian’s coaching staff, and get a head start on the rest of their classmates.

Here are the 11 players that are expected to be early enrollees for Texas:

Quinn Ewers, QB

Maalik Murphy, QB

Terrance Brooks, CB

BJ Allen, S

Jaydon Blue, RB

Justice Finkley, DL

Jaylon Guilbeau, CB

Jaray Bledsoe, DL

Aaron Bryant, DL

Cole Hutson, OL

Xavion Brice, ATH

