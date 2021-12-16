Texas Football: List of early enrollees for the 2022 class
Each year that passes, more and more recruits choose to take part in the early signing period rather than wait until national signing day in February.
Of course there are exceptions, recruits may choose to wait until February due to being undecided or a variety of other reasons. Five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell is a perfect example, as he has narrowed his top schools down to Texas and Oklahoma, but will not announce his decision until Feb. 3.
On the flip side, if a prospect hopes to enroll early at their school of choice, signing during the early signing period is a must. Fortunately for Texas, they got off to a hot start on Wednesday.
The Longhorns were able to sign 26 players on the first day of early signing period, making up the No. 5 recruiting class in the country. Of the 26 players signed, 11 will be enrolling early.
This is a great chance for the players to get accustomed to the college life, have additional time to develop under Steve Sarkisian’s coaching staff, and get a head start on the rest of their classmates.
Here are the 11 players that are expected to be early enrollees for Texas:
Quinn Ewers, QB
Welcome to the family Quinn Ewers! 🤘 (@QuinnEwers) pic.twitter.com/umlWr9fqFr
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Maalik Murphy, QB
Cali ➡️ ATX! Welcome to the family Maalik Murphy! 🤘 (@SmvOperator) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/Xt5gy2qrWK
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Terrance Brooks, CB
Welcome to Texas Terrance Brooks! 🤘 (@Brooks3one) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/8iyh7CiJ2y
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
BJ Allen, S
Welcome to the family BJ Allen! 🤘 (@BJThaKid04) pic.twitter.com/8sSh8J7KoC
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Jaydon Blue, RB
Welcome to the family Jaydon Blue! 🤘 (@JaydonBlue) pic.twitter.com/FcY4yCf8ZY
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Justice Finkley, DL
Welcome to the family Justice Finkley! 🤘 (@JusticeFinkley) pic.twitter.com/ewyzSmu9U0
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Jaylon Guilbeau, CB
Welcome to the family Jaylon Guilbeau! 🤘 (@jaylonguilbeau1) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/cDGdOhoWCA
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Jaray Bledsoe, DL
Welcome to The 40 Jaray Bledsoe! 🤘 (@JarayBledsoe) pic.twitter.com/jmIazPlr5V
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Aaron Bryant, DL
Welcome to Texas Aaron Bryant! 🤘 (@Aaron_Bryant55) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/uqgZVcUVpy
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Cole Hutson, OL
Welcome to the family Cole Hutson! 🤘 (@colehutson22) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/JDSUvze1Q5
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
Xavion Brice, ATH
Welcome to The 40 X'Avion Brice! 🤘 (@BriceXavion⁰) #22EFFECT pic.twitter.com/eiJBb58Obz
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021
