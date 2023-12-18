Texas football lands Xavier Filsaime, 5-star safety who flipped commitment from Florida

That's five-star No. 4 for Texas.

On3 reported on Monday that 2024 McKinney safety Xavier Filsaime has flipped his recruitment from Florida to Texas. He's the fourth five-star recruit to join the Longhorns 2024 class which includes edge Colin Simmons, receiver Ryan Wingo and offensive lineman Brandon Baker.

Filsaime had been committed to Florida since the spring, but a shaky 2023-24 season for the Gators led to the dismissal of their defensive backs coach Corey Raymond. Texas, on the other hand, is in the College Football Playoff and is trending upward with one of the best defenses in the nation.

"I don't know the future that Florida is going to have. Texas has the advantage with a lot of things outside of football alone. I chose Texas because of the development. It's really close to home and I know I'm going to be surrounded by guys who want to win," Filsaime said to 247Sports. "That's no shot to Florida, but I know I'll have that at Texas."

More: Houston WR Matthew Golden is transferring to Texas football team. What it means.

The grab gives UT a top-five recruiting class according to 247Sports and ties them with Georgia for the second most 2024 five-star recruits in the nation.

They've also bolstered their secondary by signing Clemson transfer Andrew Mukuba and earning a commitment from 2024 Connally defensive back Kobe Black.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Xavier Filsaime commits to Texas football after flipping from Florida