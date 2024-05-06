Texas football lands San Jose State CB Jay’Vion Cole in transfer portal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns landed an all-conference defensive back in the transfer portal Sunday.

Jay’Vion Cole, an honorable mention all-Mountain West Conference performer for San Jose State in 2023, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he will be a Longhorn in 2024.

Cole said he entered the transfer portal on April 29 and had offers from Cincinnati, Michigan State, Miami (Ohio), South Florida, Jacksonville State, Houston and Tennessee. He said he took an official visit to Texas from Friday-Sunday and planned on going to Auburn the next weekend.

He was considered a 3-star transfer by 247Sports and the No. 55 cornerback available.

For the Spartans in 2023, Cole made 38 tackles with 10 pass breakups and three interceptions. His pass breakups were second in the MWC and 14th in FBS. Pro Football Focus selected him for its All-Mountain West team and he was a second-team selection for Phil Steele’s MWC squad.

Texas will be Cole’s third school in the past three seasons. He began playing college football for Cal Poly, an FCS program, in 2022 before transferring to San Jose State.

Cornerback Austin Jordan entered the transfer portal to move on from Texas on April 26.

